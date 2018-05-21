Just when you thought you couldn't be any more goo-goo-eyed over the family's new addition, John Legend explained his son Miles' name, and now it's all over, your hearts have exploded. Chrissy Teigen recently gave birth to the couple's second child, and Legend explained the meaning behind the monikers they selected for not only their new son, but their daughter Luna, as well. And not that it will be any surprise, given their #relationshipgoals status, but the names are the perfect combination of musical history and a special sauce all the couple's own.

Little Miles Theodore Stephens was born on May 17, according to a tweet posted by his mother that teased, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" with baby bottle and smiling hug emojis. But his name wasn't revealed until May 20, three long days of social media refreshes later. Luckily though, fans didn't have long to wait for the inspiration behind the moniker. On the red carpet for Sunday's 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Legend told E!'s Jason Kennedy how he and his supermodel wife came up with their son's first and middle names. He explained,

"Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis, and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"

It's just two names, but somehow the power couple managed to cram a whole bunch of sentimentality in there. The first name, Miles, not only honors the legendary jazz composer and trumpet player who still inspires musicians today, but also tips its hat to Legend's own career. But all that sentimentality and weight on the first name is utterly relieved with the middle name, Theodore, which was chosen just because they liked it.

Any way that you choose to name a baby works, but you have to admire a couple that does what they want, without feeling beholden to, say, recycle a family name that they aren't in love with.

And it's also impressive that even after putting all that thought into the decision, the second-time parents still wanted to spend some time with their new baby to make sure the names fit. Just like everywhere else in their lives, Teigen and Legend take things seriously, but not too seriously, an attitude that's served them well, as it's led them to an adorable combo of names for their son.

But don't forget about their daughter, either, because the "All Of Me" singer gave his oldest a shoutout from the BBMAs red carpet as well. "We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens," he shared on May 20, referencing the multi-talented soul singer and activist Nina Simone, before teasing more adorable monikers yet to come. "Every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," he vowed, at which point hearts all over the world melted into an ooey gooey puddle of mess.

Because in case you've forgotten, these amazing parents actually met on the set of one of Legend's music videos in 2007. So every time they sneak a musical reference into their children's names, they're also honoring their very own love story. Cue the crying.

And with a promise that any future names will follow the same pattern, fans will be all but holding their breath to see what names Teigen and Legend will choose for any future offspring if they keep expanding their family. And not to put any pressure on the couple, but it's hard not to hope that they do now, knowing that each name they choose will reveal a musician close to the pair's heart, as well as shed light on names that they just straight-up love.