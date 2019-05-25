Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kid birthday party throwing skills remain on point. Need proof? Teigen and Legend threw Miles a bear-themed birthday party to celebrate their little guy turning 1, and from the video and photo his grandmother, Vilailuck Teigen, shared on Instagram, it's clear the party was a small, but fun affair. Because really, all a first birthday party needs to be a hit is a theme, an adorable cake, and lots of love.

Teigen's mom shared a video of the family and guests singing happy birthday to a baffled looking Miles. The 1-year-old is rocking a bear bib, proving that he's committed to the theme. He also has a delicious looking bear cake in front him, but he's not too keen on digging into it. After the song finishes, Teigen tries to encourage her youngest to dive into the cake hands first, but he's so opposed to getting dirty that he nearly knocks the dessert over instead. His mom can be heard saying, "I love how clean he is!"

Miles' big sister Luna hilariously has no patience for her brother's fretting over getting icing on his hands. From her perch in her dad's arms, she said, "I wanna eat it too!" Same, Luna, same.

It's unclear whether or not Miles eventually got his hands messy, or if that honor went to Luna. Neither Legend nor Teigen have shared any photos from the party just yet (aside from the "All of Me" singer sharing a shot of some cheesy macaroni goodness on his Instagram Story), but thankfully Vilailuck is documenting her grandson's big day. In addition to the video, she also posted a photo of Miles grinning as he rode a pony with her help.

Technically, Miles officially turned 1 on May 16, but it seems the family held off a few extra days before gathering family and friends together for his party. Legend previously celebrated his son's special day with a photo of the little guy leaning against a giant teddy bear beside a chalkboard full of facts about his favorite things. Highlights include that he loves dancing and sharing, one of his favorite books is My Mom Is Magical, and he really doesn't like Luna's Godzilla toy (there has to be a story there).

On his official birthday, Teigen shared a photo of Miles in his highchair with his hands over his ears and food on his face. She captioned the toddler moment, "I can't believe I'm 1 today!!!! Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having."

Since his arrival, Miles' famous parents have kept fans updated on all of his milestones, and Teigen even took to Twitter to ask for input about moving his party back due to rain being in the forecast last week. She shared on Twitter that the plan was to have a petting zoo for the kids, so it had to be held outside. She tweeted, "is it wrong to change your baby's birthday? it's gonna rain tomorrow :( he won't even know right."

Miles doesn't seem bothered by the delay. After all, waiting an extra week meant he got to ride a pony, which he loved if the smile on his face is any indication. One thing is clear, this little guy is surrounded by love, and even though it's a bit late, it looks like his first birthday party was a success.