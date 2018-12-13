Based on all the things that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared about their children on social media so far, there's a lot to love about their kids, Luna and Miles. As they both get older, the family resemblance grows even stronger, and it's especially evident in Teigen's latest update. In fact, Miles and Luna are basically Legend and Teigen's twins in a new photo she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, and if it's possible, these two have gotten even cuter.

In the photo, Miles is taking center stage as he stands on the couch, showing off his black and red kicks, with Luna in the background looking like she is so done with the situation. They both look adorable — and as usual, Teigen and Legend's firstborn is all personality — but what's most striking about this photo is exactly how much they look like their parents. Of course, this isn't news, but something about this photo really brings out their mom and dad's features in both of them.

Besides, how many times have fans seen Teigen with the exact same expression that Luna has on her face? Whether she's at an award show or sharing a selfie, we've seen Teigen looking "done" that way before.

This is hardly the first time that Teigen and Legend's kiddos have looked like a mini version of them. Case in point: this photo of Miles looking like the spitting image of Legend (and for the record, yes, this means they both look like the lovable cartoon aardvark, Arthur Reed).

And as for Teigen and Luna? Well, when this little one gets all glam, she always looks exactly like her mom:

And when they're both flying in style, it's like looking at their parents when they were little. Can we talk about the fact that Miles isn't even a year old yet and he already looks like a pro at traveling?

Earlier this month, Teigen also offered up a different kind of update for Miles: she let her fans on Twitter know that he'll be wearing a helmet for awhile to reshape his "adorably misshapen head."

On Dec. 3, Teigen shared a photo of his new headgear along with an explanation. She tweeted:

"baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow."

And of course, Miles looks even more adorable in his helmet, because was there ever any doubt that he'd pull off his new look?

It's obvious that Teigen and Legend's fans and followers just can't get enough of the photos that they share of their little ones, so hopefully, the updates will keep coming in 2019. With how much Luna and Miles look like their parents now, it's crazy to think how that resemblance will grow as they continue to get bigger. Doesn't it seem like yesterday that Luna was born?