After witnessing the genius that was A Legendary Christmas last year and following them on social media, it's pretty clear that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend needed a reality show of their own, like, yesterday. But even though it doesn't sound like that dream is coming true anytime soon, they can definitely laugh about it. On Thursday, Teigen and Legend made a fake tattoo reality show promo and shared the video on Instagram, and it was so perfect that even TLC commented to let them know that it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to make their pretend show a reality.

It all started earlier this week, when Teigen and Legend got coordinating tattoos to represent their family. Teigen's tattoo says "John Luna Miles," with each name connecting, while Legend's says "Chrissy Luna Miles." They're simple and pretty adorable, and apparently, this tattoo is all it took for them to decide to take this tattoo thing truly over the top.

In the video — which Teigen captioned "by far the stupidest thing you will see today" — she, Legend, and Luna are facing the camera, talking about their fake new show, which is apparently called Legends of Ink. Clever.

"We're a burgeoning tattoo family," Legend announced to the camera, although he was not very convincing. Then, he and Teigen went on to talk about getting "tatted." Never "tattooed." Always "tatted."

Another highlight: Teigen and Legend talking about how wild and crazy their family is while Luna looks like she could not possibly be more ready for a nap. We've all been there, kid.

Later, Legend commented on the post, writing, "I love our new TLC show!"

chrissyteigen/Instagram

And of course, TLC had to comment too, writing, "No joke, everyone here at TLC loves this idea and wants a meeting. You game?"

chrissyteigen/Instagram

Well, of course everyone at TLC loves it. Legend and Teigen are ratings gold. Legend is so charming, and Teigen has never been afraid to share her true opinions. Combine that with people getting designs permanently inked on their skin, and you just can't lose.

But when it comes to the tattoos that they actually got? They're nothing like what you'd normally see on a show like Ink Masters (or Legends of Ink, should it actually exist someday). The words are very delicate and done in black ink.

Teigen wrote:

"hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh) Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!"

Even if Teigen and Legend's tattoo show never becomes a reality — although, if it did, it would obviously become an instant hit — at least fans will have this video to tide us over. But seriously, TLC, make this meeting happen. Watching Teigen and Legend judging other tattoos would be epic.