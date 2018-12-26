What's cuter than one tot dressed up in a tiny Santa Claus costume? Two tots dressed up in a tiny Santa Claus costume, obviously. As seen in split-screen photos taken two years apart, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen kids' shared a Santa suit. Legend revealed the twinning image via Instagram on Dec. 25. Even though Christmas is technically over now, these kinds of precious pictures are the gifts that keep on giving.

If you follow Teigen and Legend at all, then you should already be well-aware of the fact that their children — Luna, 2-and-a half, and Miles, 7 months — are adorable. The couple regularly shares photos of their offspring on social media, and Legend's latest photo was a double dose of squeal-worthy sweetness.

The photo on the left, as per the singer's caption, was taken of Luna during the holidays back in 2016. She's wearing a soft and fuzzy, red and white Santa suit, complete with Mr. Claus' matching hat.

The photo on the right was taken on Christmas this year, and Miles is wearing the same hand-me-down suit from his sister. Instead of donning the matching hat, Miles accessorized the look with his helmet — the kind that's used to help reshape babies' skulls — which had been adorned with sparkly teddy bear stickers.

So, who wore the Santa suit better? Trick question! They both nailed it.

Teigen revealed Miles' love of bears in an Instagram post about a month ago, so it's no surprise that he chose to decorate his stark-white helmet with stickers of his favorite animal. In the photo Teigen shared back in November, Miles is sitting on the couch, surrounded by no less than nine — nine! — stuffed teddy bears.

First of all, he looks delighted. Beyond delighted, actually. Miles looks thrilled, and can you blame him? "BEARS!!!" Teigen captioned the photo, followed by seven bear face emojis.

Second of all, do you think that the bear stickers on Miles' helmet were a Christmas gift from big sister Luna? This isn't the first time that we've seen them appear on their parents' social media feeds.

On Dec. 21, Legend shared a photo of him and his daughter, writing, "Sticker makeovers with Luna" in the caption. Luna is in the middle of her dad's makeover in the pic, having already stuck one on his forehead and one on his cheek. If you look closely at the sheet of stickers in her hand, though, you can clearly see one of the very same bear stickers that Miles ended up sporting a few days later.

Based on this very compelling evidence, it's safe to assume that Luna is really good at sharing with her little brother. Not only did she let him wear her Santa suit from 2016, but she let him personalize his look with her bear stickers, too.

Two sweet, cute kids who are happy to share and look equally adorable in a hand-me-down Santa suit? What more could parents want for Christmas? 'Tis the season to be jolly, and it looks like Teigen and Legend's little family had a very jolly Christmas indeed.