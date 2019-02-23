Look who's (almost) talking! On Feb. 22, Chrissy Teigen posted a video of Miles trying to say, "dada" and it was too cute for words. “YAAAAAS so close!” Teigen captioned the clip of her bouncing 9-month-old son giving it his adorable best effort to pay homage to dad John Legend, while she gave her best motherly encouragement. And he really was so close, with the syllables sweetly rolling off of his tongue as he smiled from ear to ear.

It would be a fitting tribute for Legend to be the subject of Miles' first word, since the infant is the spitting image of his talented father. "It's funny because he looks more like me as an adult than he looks like me as a baby," Legend joked of his mini-me on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Like, he's me."

The same day as the Legends' youngest came close to reaching a new milestone, Miles' big sis, 2-year-old Luna, was also getting a vocabulary lesson of her own — which her proud mama also documented on Instagram, too, of course. In another video posted shortly before Miles' articulation exercise, Luna is reading a Little Feminists board book with Teigen, who's helping her sweet girl — dressed in her signature princess gown, natch — pronounce the monikers of some historical icons.

“Who’s that?” Teigen asks an excited Luna in the video, as she adorably chatters away about the little book. Now, she's only 2, so Luna can't be faulted for not knowing who Maya Angelou was, but after Teigen filled her in, the toddler took her turn speaking the legendary poet's name. Next up was jazz great Ella Fitzgerald, and Luna did a stellar job learning that pronunciation, even astutely noting that the name reminds her of "Gerry." Great memorization technique, Luna.

By the end, she was left wanting an encore, though. “Do you want to read again?” she asked Teigen. “Read it to me.”

Luna also gave Mom an assist in the kitchen, taste-testing a coconut carrot soup recipe from Teigen's Cravings Hungry For More cookbook. The Lip Sync Battle host boasted that her little girl approved of her concoction, hilariously noting in an Instagram caption, "You would know if she hated it trust me."

When it comes to both siblings interacting, Legend noted on Ellen that Luna and Miles "get along pretty well." His daughter, however, isn't super thrilled about sharing her parents though. "When Luna gets jealous, she doesn't take it out on Miles, she just wants our attention more," he explained on the daytime talk show. "So she'll just, like, make more noise and when I'm holding Miles. She'll say, 'Daddy, hold me. Hold me too! Hold me too!' And then she laughs because she thinks it's so funny. She's like, 'You're holding two babies! Haha!'"

Teigen also has also joked that Luna doesn't even like to share Legend's attention with her , in an interview with Entertainment Tonight: "She's definitely jealous of John and I. She's so protective of John and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is. You see her little dark eyes somewhere. It's a little scary."

Luckily with this family, it seems there is plenty of love to go around.