This Valentine's Day, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are revisiting their love-struck days of yore. And, just in case there were any lingering doubts about the superstar couple's propensity for wooing their respective throngs of internet fans, this throwback video of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend serenading each other confirms the pair has still got it. In honor of this year's V-Day, Teigen — who, in addition to her modeling talents, doubles as a mostly-sardonic social media mogul to boot — took to Instagram Wednesday, Feb. 14, to share a sweet video of her and Legend singing an a cappella rendering of Nat King Cole's lovelorn classic, "L-O-V-E." To all the Teigen-Legend enthusiasts out there currently swooning: just wait until you see this video.

In a post that has already racked up more than half a million likes (and counting) in its first hour, Teigen gifted her rabid Instagram following — which currently tallies about 16 million followers — with a sort of Valentine's Day tribute. And, in this case, that tribute pretty much exclusively paid homage to Teigen's own fairytale romance, circa 2017. Because, really, what better way to ring in this year's lover's holiday than with a video that, for most intents and purposes, screams, "We're still in love, even a year later"? Taking a note from Teigen's adoring IG fans, it seems the resounding answer might be no better way.

The video clip, which the model captioned with a simple double-heart emoji (a nod to the clip's overwhelming "pink" theme, perhaps) and a shoutout to LOVE magazine (who produced the video), features Teigen and Legend looking particularly starry-eyed against an electric magenta-colored backdrop. Goofily — but nonetheless endearingly — Teigen and Legend spend the better part of the video staring into each other's eyes while singing through an unbelievably charming rendition of "L-O-V-E." In addition to their impressive joint vocal chops (Legend has long been lauded as a musical prodigy of sorts, but Teigen still managed to hold her own throughout their short-but-sweet performance), the video touts a sugary-sweet aesthetic, courtesy of Agent Provocateur and the creative minds at LOVE, which has Teigen looking like something out of a Valentine's Day Hallmark card.

The throwback video was first released in time for last year's Valentine's Day, in conjunction with Teigen's searing, lingerie-clad photo spread for LOVE magazine's Spring/Summer 2017 issue. And, in honor of V-Day, LOVE also produced a full-length, five-minute video, which sees Teigen lip syncing through a rendition of her husband's Grammy Award-winning track, "Ordinary People." British photographer John Rankin Waddell, better known simply as "Rankin," directed the video, with overall creative direction helmed by LOVE editor-in-chief, Katie Grand.

As E! News reported after the video's initial release, according to Grand, Rankin originally came up with the lip syncing idea. "Rankin had pitched karaoke of Chrissy singing John Legend and I was scared she wouldn't want to do that," Grand said. So, in lieu of a Legend cover song, Grand pitched a Marilyn Monroe track for Teigen to not-sing instead. But, as Teigen has proven time and time again, the acid-tongued supermodel is pretty much down for anything. According to E!, Teigen passed up Grand's "Marylin" pitch because, as Grand told the news outlet, "she wanted to get John over and sing to him."

LOVE Magazine on YouTube

Turns out, Teigen's lip-sync video concept was spot-on. And, exuding all the conceivably fundamental characteristics associated with a bona fide supportive husband, Legend joins his wife onscreen around the video's halfway mark, flaunting his aptitude for a good old-fashioned serenade in the process. Upon seeing the duo's performance, Rankin himself was floored. "When they sang ["Ordinary People"] together at the end, I got goose bumps," the director said in a press release, as E! reported.

Suffice to say, the director was certainly not alone in his goose bump-laden awe. One year later, Teigen and Legend are still making our hearts race.