One of the weirdest parts of being a celebrity has to be seeing news stories about yourself that definitely aren't true, and if you have a friend like Chrissy Teigen, don't worry — you won't miss a single headline. In an interview with Vogue, Teigen said she sends Kim Kardashian links to stories written about her that she finds online (especially if it's something outrageous), and honestly, it sounds like something any of us would do if we saw something like that about a friend on the internet.

While talking to the magazine, Teigen opened up about how she can't help but read the comments on her Instagram posts — even the mean ones — and how she also just can't stay away from reading news about herself and the people she knows. She said:

“A lot of people are really smart about staying out of it. I’ll send something to Kim—a screen grab of the Daily Mail,like some ridiculous headline, and she’ll be like, ‘Is that what’s happening?’ And I’m like, ‘Kim, this is the biggest story of the week right now!’ Then I’ll feel bad because she’s probably been saving her sanity by not reading this stuff, and meanwhile, I’m like ‘Look at this!’"

To be totally fair, it doesn't seem like Teigen did much damage, because Kardashian has always seemed like she stays tapped in to what's being written about her online. In fact, earlier this year, she cleared up rumors for a video for Elle, rewriting headlines that are incorrect about her. Chances are when Teigen sends her these links, she isn't telling her anything she doesn't already know.

And for what it's worth, what Teigen is describing is absolutely something most people would do, if they were famous and/or had famous friends. Who would be able to resist that? Although certain rumors could definitely have the power to be hurtful, most of them are probably perfect for laughing with your BFFs about, which is most likely what goes on in the text messages between Teigen and Kardashian. As a celebrity, it's impossible to avoid that kind of press, so why not laugh about it when you can?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian also offered up a comment of her own about her friend to the magazine, and she had nothing but positive things to say about everyone's favorite Twitter personality and cookbook author.

“Chrissy is real and authentic. She’s so open and honest with her audience," Kardashian told Vogue, adding, "she also has the best sense of humor.”

That's not surprising to hear at all, since that's exactly who Teigen seems to be from what she shares on social media. Being that they (and their families) are often making those ridiculous headlines, Kardashian and Teigen seem like perfect allies for each other as they live their lives and parent their children in the spotlight.

Now, we just need to see more Teigen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A brief guest spot or two just isn't going to cut it.