Taylor Swift’s historic Eras Tour has ended — without an announcement for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). For the past year, Swifties have been up to their eyeballs in clues and theories on when the singer’s next “Taylor’s Version” re-recording would be revealed and released, with most speculating that she’d announce it on stage at some point during the tour.

However, with the record-breaking trek now over, a 2025 release is (hopefully) on the horizon. A new Swiftian clue on Reddit only fuels that theory even further.

Why Rep (TV) In 2025 Is So Fitting

As a Reddit fan pointed out, 2025 marks the Year of the Snake on the Chinese Zodiac calendar. Knowing Swift’s penchant for meticulously planning her album rollouts, it would only make sense if she held back Reputation (TV) until 2025 for this exact reason.

The whole Reputation era started with a snake — or rather, snake emojis, which flooded Swift’s Instagram comments after Kim Kardashian posted that infamous phone call between the singer and Kanye West in 2016. The edited recording saw Swift agree to West mentioning her in his song “Famous,” after she publicly said she didn’t approve the line, “I made that b*tch famous.” It painted her as a liar in the eyes of many, who called her a “snake” on social media.

Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After a year of keeping private amid the public backlash, Swift made her grand return by posting teasers of a black snake slithering across her social media pages, which was then incorporated into the imagery of Reputation and its 2018 tour. (She was later vindicated when the full phone call leaked, proving that West indeed never told her about the “b*tch” lyric as she had always claimed).

The Pattern Leading To 2025

The Year of the Snake only fuels some Swifties’ long-held theory that the world would be waiting until 2025 for Reputation (TV) — much to the disbelief of other fans, who never gave up hope that the album would be announced during the Eras Tour and released before years’ end.

A 2025 release would finish Swift’s ongoing pattern of releasing two re-recordings every other year, with new albums in between. This started in 2021, when she put out Fearless (TV) and Red (TV) before pivoting to Midnights in 2022. She resumed the pattern in 2023 with Speak Now (TV) and 1989 (TV), and just when fans thought Rep (TV) was next in 2024, she announced The Tortured Poets Department.

Given how every other Swiftie theory about Rep (TV), like the Sept. 13 rumored release date, turned out to be false, it looks like the long-awaited re-recording may finally have its moment next year — unless Swift decides to surprise fans for her 35th birthday on Dec. 13, of course.