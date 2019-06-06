It's finally here! After much anticipation, you can now watch the Chrissy Teigen and Vanderpump Rules cast's Family Feud trailer. Based on the promo shared by Teigen on Instagram on Thursday, both the cookbook author and the Bravolebrities deserve to be on TV. The video is brief, but the clip shows just how hilarious their episode is. Host Steve Harvey certainly didn't know what he was in for when these two groups signed on for Celebrity Family Feud.

The trailer shows Teigen getting ready to battle Tom Sandoval at the buzzer, but before Harvey can even ask them a question, the Cravings: Hungry For More author declares, "I had a drink beforehand." Harvey responds, "And we'll be editing that out." Then, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Pump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump tattles on Teigen by telling Harvey, "Chrissy actually gave our team a drink before I got here." The Lip Sync Battle star's reply? "That is friendship."

That is classic Teigen right there. However, Harvey can't help but yell at both teams. He shouts, "What the hell are y'all talking about? This is out of hand." As you can see below, Teigen confessed in her caption accompanying the trailer,

"I didn’t have *a* drink. I had all of them. My idea was to get everyone drunk so we could win but we accidentally drank it all on my team. Number one answer for this: karma"

So does this mean Teigen's team lost? Who knows, but it sounds like everyone had a great time. Bravo star Katie Maloney also commented on Teigen's Instagram of the trailer, "Lol! Love you! This was the best day ever!! [100 emoji]"

Oh, yeah, this is going to be a memorable night of television, especially for fans of Teigen, John Legend, and Pump Rules.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram (screenshot)

The Teigen-Legend and Pump Rules Family Feud collaboration was announced in February. Teigen tweeted the exciting news by sharing, "breaking: john and I are taping family feud against the cast of F*CKING @PUMPRULES Sunday!!!!"

After a fan asked her who was on their team, Teigen revealed her mom, Vilailuck Teige; her sister, Tina Teigen; and one of Legend's brothers all joined her. As for the Pump Rules team, it includes Vanderpump, Sandoval, Maloney, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, per a photo tweeted by LVP on Feb. 19. "Had so much fun competing on @FamilyFeud with the #PumpRules team against @chrissyteigen & @johnlegend !!! #staytuned," Vanderpump wrote.

Also on Feb. 19, Teigen shared an Instagram of herself laughing after the taping. Her caption says it all. She wrote:

"I can't say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set."

See? She wasn't lying about drinking.

For those unaware, Teigen and Legend are huge Bravo fans. At one time, The Voice coach even sang the Pump Rules theme song. The cast of the RHOBH spinoff also adores the couple. So for them to be able to film an episode of Celebrity Family Feud together is basically a dream come true. Their episode airs on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, so don't forget to tune in and/or set your DVR, because it will certainly be worth a watch.