The worlds of Chrissy Teigen and Bravo are about collide in the coolest way yet: Teigen and John Legend are going to play Family Feud against the Vanderpump Rules cast. The cookbook author announced the news via Twitter on Friday, Feb. 15, and to say she's excited would be the understatement of the year. The Bravo fan is already prepping her family members so they'll be ready to take on the SUR crew when they go head-to-head at the taping on Sunday night. It's unclear when their episode will air on ABC, but Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud is set to premiere in June, so this magical crossover could end up being the perfect summer treat.

Right now, let's focus on just how ecstatic Teigen is about the opportunity to play such an iconic game with the Vanderpump gang. She tweeted, "breaking: john and I are taping family feud against the cast of F*CKING @PUMPRULES Sunday!!!!" In another tweet, she revealed that she and Legend will be joined by her mom Vilailuck Teigen, her sister Tina Teigen, and one of Legend's brothers.

The Cravings author didn't share who will be representing team Vanderpump, but a little bit of investigation (also known as reading through Twitter comments) revealed that Family Feud superfan Ariana Madix will definitely be part of the SUR crew. Other Pump Rules stars who tweeted about the episode include Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney, but no official lineup has been announced just yet. No matter which cast members join the fun, the Teigen-Legend contingent will no doubt be psyched to take them on in the Family Feud arena.

Teigen does appear to be a bit apprehensive about her team's chances of winning though. She shared a video of her family practicing, and her mom went 0-2 answering questions before time ran out, which Teigen found especially frustrating since she noted in a separate tweet that her mom watches Family Feud every day. "Oh my god we are f*cked," she captioned one video of the practice session.

Win or lose, the Teigen-Legend family is sure to have a blast. The Lip Sync Battle co-host has shown her love for all things Bravo numerous times. Most recently, she and Legend visited Tom Tom (the bar created by Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval), and recreated the two Toms' famous kiss from Vanderpump Rules in front of a photo of the moment the guys have hanging in the bar. Teigen captioned the photo, "FINALLY AT TOM TOM."

Given her status as a lover of all things Bravo, Teigen and her crew might be a little bit starstruck by the Vanderpump Rules cast. But the reality celebrities will no doubt have similar feelings about playing against social media maven, author, and all around talented human being Teigen and her EGOT husband, Legend. Fans are probably going to have to wait a while to see how this Family Feud match plays out, but survey says this episode is going to be can't miss.