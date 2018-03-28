Chrissy Teigen might be Twitter's reigning clap-back queen, but the quick witted model also knows when to give credit where credit is due. After a photograph of an unfamiliar man lunging toward the mom-to-be began conjuring up bouts of scrutiny on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen explained she was saved from being hit by a cyclist and stood up for the stranger in the pic, who was the one stopping her from getting run over on Tuesday in New York City. Following some fan-fueled confusion as to the reasons behind the unfamiliar man's behavior, Teigen made sure to set the record straight.

At first, amused fans' responses to the photo on Twitter seemed pretty lighthearted, for the most part. But after one fan suggested that the unidentified man in the photo might actually be up to no good, Teigen all but dumped the humor, and came to his defense instead. "What a creeper," the concerned Twitter user wrote, commenting on Teigen's initially sarcastic tweet about the sidewalk ordeal, "Where is your security?" In a quick back-and-forth with the Twitter user Tuesday night, March 28, the model defended the man's character, writing,

"Nah, he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist. I should have looked before stepping out!"

Admittedly, in the absence of any contextual knowledge about what was actually going on, it's not difficult to understand why the paparazzi snapshot might have been misinterpreted. The photo features a full-body shot of Teigen, donning a chic white ensemble (with tan-colored knee-high boots to match) as she steps off the curb of a New York City sidewalk. Hardly an arm's length away, an unfamiliar man seems to be lunging toward the 32-year-old star — and maybe even calling out to her, too. From the looks of it, Teigen doesn't even seem to be aware that the mysterious New Yorker is standing directly behind her, much less actually know him.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, as is characteristic of Teigen's loyal social media following, after a handful of those sidewalk photos surfaced Tuesday, fans wanted to know more about the stranger who appeared to be diving straight into the model's chest. Capitalizing on the opportunity for some Teigen-esque wisecracks, one inquiring fan tweeted the following joke at the star, which is very true once you look at a cropped version of the pic:

"Hey @chrissyteigen this looks like you have strapped a very small man to your boob. Happy Thursday x."

Of course, being the comeback master that she is, Teigen (who is expecting her second child — a baby boy, due this upcoming June — with husband John Legend) replied to the fan's comment with some clever drollery of her own. Responding to the tweet, Teigen cracked, "I had the baby."

The expectant mom has been spending time in New York City with Legend ahead of his upcoming performance in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Legend is preparing to star in the production, which is set to air this upcoming Easter Sunday, April 1. That's right, Legend will play none other than — you guessed it — Jesus Christ. Teigen has been tweeting about the musical all week long, and judging by her humorous commentary, it would seem the model is not quite as attuned to the ins and outs of the holy book as her husband now might be.

In classic Teigen fashion, the model tweeted her thoughts Monday night, March 26. "John said there would be leopards today," Teigen began, gearing up for the tweet's punch line. "But it's lepers. I uh, am not good with the Bible."

So, who else is thanking their lucky stars for the unidentified hero who spared Teigen from what might have been a gnarly bike collision? It seems the model herself was pretty unfazed. Then again, maybe she was just in an extra good mood because of her newly-minted social media milestone, which the star announced via Twitter later on Tuesday night. As Teigen revealed in the exciting tweet (appropriately posted at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday), she has officially reached 10 million followers on Twitter. That, in addition to a fortuitous run-in with a benevolent stranger, is probably enough to turn just about anyone's night around.