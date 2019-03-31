Chrissy Teigen continues to provide valuable life inspiration for her fans. No matter what mood you're in, Teigen is bringing the relatable content. She regularly serves up (pun intended) cooking tutorials from her Cravings cookbook, sends out her Netflix true crime doc recommendations (she watched Abducted In Plain Sight three times), and showcases her relatable parenting moments. Now Teigen is getting real about her post-pregnancy weight and embracing her current happiness in the process.

On Saturday, March 30, Teigen tweeted that people often ask her how she's able to enjoy her decadent meals while maintaining her body. She spoke to the reality of her physical and mental state after having her two kids, Luna, 2 and Miles, 10 months. She tweeted, "'how do you eat like this??' - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when i had this certain number for so long!"

Teigen followed up her original tweet by acknowledging she'd much rather take her "new normal" over her how she felt after having her first child. She tweeted, "the thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!"

Teigen's comments came in the midst of her tweeting about indulging in Korean BBQ, donuts, and a meatball sub at Joy in Highland Park the previous day. The cookbook author was also interacting with fans, something she regularly does, as they send her pictures of or questions about their own versions of her recipes. After she tweeted about the self-love she has, despite some weight gain, followers flooded her mentions sharing their own stories of acceptance and revealing similar struggles with postpartum.

One of the things fans love most about Teigen, in addition to her adorable family with singer John Legend, is her authenticity. Whether documenting the purchase of Luna's pet hamster on Twitter or fangirling over visiting Vanderpump Rules' TomTom on Instagram, most people can see a piece of themselves in one of the most famous Internet personalities. These latest comments concerning her body image and her joyful state of mind are further proof of her relatability. Her tweets are proof that a passion for food and a positive outlook is way more important for Teigen than any number on a scale.

But Teigen has actually been a body positive role model for years. In February 2019, she spoke to Good Housekeeping about the societal pressures that can often plague women, especially new moms. "I think, in a way, we've forgotten what a regular body looks like," Teigen said to the magazine. "There are people out there who are struggling, and I'm struggling, and it's okay to come to terms with realizing it’s going to be a bit of a journey. I'm not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight. But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and an amazing little girl, and I am very happy. This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don't have to be swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, cook, and meet incredible people, and I'm happy to be going through this transition."

Teigen continues to be an icon because she isn't afraid to share her own personal journey with her followers. You do you, Chrissy, because we are loving it.