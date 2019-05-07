Well, she's done it again. Chrissy Teigen — model, entrepreneur, and social media comeback queen — has already dazzled us with her cooking skills, but these new items for the Chrissy Teigen Target line take things up to a whole other level. You may already be familiar with the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection available at Target, featuring amazing home and cookware. Teigen knows her way around the kitchen and, more importantly, knows what you want and need in yours. After her 2016 hit cookbook Cravings, she launched the line around the same time as her followup book, Cravings: Hungry for More. The Target line has amazing cookware, serving options, and everything else you could want in and around your kitchen — all with a totally Instagrammable, rustic-chic aesthetic. And now, the collection is getting even bigger and more drool-worthy.

The collection has dropped just in time for last-minute Mother's Day gifts, which is fitting — as there was a definitely maternal inspiration behind the line. "As my go-to chef for all my favorite comfort foods, my mom ('Thai Mom,' more famously known as @pepperthai2) has been such a big influence on my flavor palette and all things Thai culture," Teigen said in a press release. "So when it came time for my line, I really wanted to include items from that side of me." And the results are totally gorgeous. Burnished golds, bazaar-inspired twists — these pieces are so beautiful that I almost wouldn't feel sick after I eat three pints of Ben & Jerry's out of them (I assume that's what all large bowls are meant to hold... yes?).

So what can you expect from the new additions to the line? Check out some the Mother's Day-ready pieces on offer.

1. Cravings By Chrissy Teigen 13" Round Bowl with Aluminum Gold Handle Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 13" Round Bowl with Aluminum Gold Handle $39.99 Target A wooden bowl with metal handles? This bowl may not be cheap but it's basically an heirloom piece. Feel totally grownup when your parents come to dinner by filling this bowl with salad — proof that you have great taste and know how to eat vegetables.

2. Cravings By Chrissy Teigen 18" Serving Board Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 18" Serving Board $24.99 Target What's more sophisticated than serving food on a wooden cutting board? Nothing. You'll look like a hipster coffee shop, but without serving things in frustratingly small portions that don't make any sense. Put some big slabs of cheese on this and you've got a party (for one).

3. Cravings By Chrissy Teigen Mango Wood Mortar & Pestle Set Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Mango Wood Mortar & Pestle Set $24.99 Target Teigen picked this out as one of her favorite items — one that gets a lot of use. Ground herbs or mash the eff out of something, because this piece may be beautiful but it is also rugged and ready to be used.

4. Cravings By Chrissy Teigen 16" Lazy Susan With Metal Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 16" Lazy Susan with Metal Decoration $39.99 Target Lazy Susans are always a win, because they combine my two loves — food and laziness. The metal detailing on this one will just make you feel extra special.

5. Cravings By Chrissy Teigen 10" Rough Aluminum Bowl - Gold Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 10" Rough Aluminum Bowl - Gold $24.99 Target All of these products are stunning, but this gold bowl is definitely an on-trend choice. Just rustic enough, while still rocking a gorgeous finish, use it in your kitchen or just as storage.

6. Cravings By Chrissy Teigen 4pk Wood Coasters With Metal Decoration Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 4pk Wood Coasters with Metal Decoration $12.99 Target These are some of the most unique pieces on offer. The four pack of coasters feature inlays by Indian artisans — your drinks never had it so good.