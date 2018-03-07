Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their second child together. But unfortunately, the couple recently lost another family member: their beloved dog, Puddy. On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen's posted that her dog Puddy died and her sendoff for him is super sweet. It's clear she and Legend will miss Puddy in the days ahead.

As Teigen shared on Instagram, she and Legend got the dog when they were first dating. They spent almost 10 years of their lives caring for Puddy, so it's understandable that Teigen says she feels a "hole" in her heart now that the dog is gone. The model and cookbook author got super honest in her Instagram posts about Puddy, and she's not minimizing the pain she feels after losing her pet. Here's a little of what Teigen had to say about losing Puddy:

I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.

Teigen also wrote that Puddy was always there for her, through the ins and outs of her life. "Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Puddy frequently made appearances on Teigen's Instagram and Snapchat accounts, along with the family's other dogs. Teigen and Legend have kept a "P" name theme going with all of their dogs, but Puddy has an especially interesting history behind his name. As Teigen shared on Twitter, the English bulldog was named after Seinfeld's David Puddy, because "they both shared a love of sitting and staring at nothing."

In another Instagram post, Teigen shared a sweet video of Puddy that will break your heart. The clip shows the dog alongside Teigen and Legend's daughter, Luna, licking her foot and generally being her protector. "I love you. I will miss you every day," Teigen captioned the video. It's clear from the sweet clip, and the other images in the gallery, that Puddy was an instrumental part of the family.

Back in November, Teigen shared that Puddy was at an "emergency vet" after suffering heart failure. In a tweet at that time, Teigen asked her fans to "send him happy doggy thoughts" and called the dog her "first born baby." It's not clear if the health scare was related to Puddy's death. In her Instagram post Wednesday, Teigen didn't share details about the dog's passing, writing only that Puddy "has gone on to the pup heavens." (Shortly before his passing, Teigen tweeted about Puddy on Saturday, asking her followers if they gave CBD oil to their dogs. Apparently, Puddy enjoyed the treat, but it wasn't enough to help him pull through.)

The loss of Puddy doesn't mean Teigen has lost her trademark sense of humor, though. She also shared two photos of Puddy alongside one of the family's other dogs Pippa, from a charity video Legend did. Both of the pups are wearing their wedding costumes in the images. "Not many people know this but puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa. yes, they were married," Teigen captioned the Instagram post.

She also took her sense of humor to Twitter, where people were apparently correcting her on the spelling of her own dog's name. In the screenshot she shared, someone apparently replied to her tweet, "Nice but isnt it 'Putty'?" (Aside from the fact that Teigen knows how to spell her own dog's name, why did this person say "nice"?)

Based on the posts Teigen has shared, it's clear that Puddy was an important member of the family, and his death will be mourned. But even though they're grieving the loss of their pet, it looks like Teigen and Legend will always have plenty of memories with Puddy to look back on.