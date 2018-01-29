Chrissy Teigen's Dress At The 2018 Grammys Is The Sparkliest Thing You've Ever Seen

As far as cute couples go, nobody takes the cake quite like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. These two are loved by fans the world over for being super fun, super in love, and super stylish, to boot. And on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday night, they were all that and more.

Even though Legend wasn't there to scoop up an award, that didn't stop the couple from partaking in all the glitz and glam of the evening. And thank god, right? These two are notorious for turning heads on the red carpet, and having a really great time while doing so. Take, for example, last year when Teigen took a seat right on the Golden Globes red carpet, like it was NBD. Antics like these are par for the course for this couple. They're truly the realest of them all, and always finding a way to provide us all with a healthy dose of lightheartedness and fun.

Speaking of, this year's Grammy appearance followed what appeared to be a fun night out for the couple, who attended the Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night. There, Teigen showed off her beautiful pregnancy glow, and looked ever so elegant in a cream off-the-shoulder gown, which featured lacy sleeves and a sheer skirt. And Legend looked as dapper as ever in a black and white tux.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teigen paired the super soft look with a loose updo, and let just a few pieces of hair fall out to frame her face. She kept her makeup neutral, and went with only one piece of jewelry, in the form of sparkly diamond earrings.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple, who are already parents to one-year-old daughter Luna, announced their second pregnancy late last year. But being pregnant hasn't slowed them down or kept them at home. Following the Grammys pre-show, the couple swapped outfits and went out again the next night (good for them, right?) and looked equally amazing.

For Sunday night's show, Legend wore a dark blu tux — this one doubled breasted — with a crisp white shirt and bowtie. But Teigen was the one who really stole the show in a gown that could only be described as the sparkliest dress ever.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean... this dress was something else. With the glittering lines, dramatic bell sleeves, and silver belt tying it all together, it all culminated into one of the best (and again, sparkliest) looks of the night.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Together, they made quite the dashing pair as they made their way into the show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But not without stopping first to hold a few poses. The supermodel topped of her sparking look with her short swept to the side, in a nod to old-Hollywood style, as well as retro-style earrings.

And, because Teigen looked so great, and the two of them together were so darn cute, folks on Twitter did what they do best whenever something great happens, and responded by damn near losing their minds.

People were posting heart eye emojis a plenty.

And pointing out how the pair truly is the definition of couples goals.

Others were keen to point out how great Teigen looks as she goes through this second pregnancy. And she really does look happy!

Others were incredulous, wondering how one couple could possibly look so great together.

I don't know their secret, but I think it might have something to do with the fact they're always having fun. While they both have super busy careers, and a very young daughter, they're always making the time to go to parties, sit hilariously on steps nobody else would ever sit on, and enjoy each other's company. And that's why, sparkly dresses or not, these two will always be the most fashionable of all.