Luna Stephens’ gripping candy court saga concluded months ago, but the cuteness overload continues on Instagram. Chrissy Teigen’s new photos of Luna are proof that she's an actual princess. The Cravings cookbook author took to social media on Monday, Aug. 12 with brand new photos of her 3-year-old daughter donned in an insanely adorable Victorian-esque white dress fashioned with gold and blush detailing. The famous offspring of revered internet persona Teigen and musician John Legend was all smiles as she demonstrated her mastery of poses in a series of five photos. “she is incredibly proud of this dress,” Teigen captioned the Instagram post. “I couldn’t pick one picture.”

Can someone cast Luna Simone Stephens in a Disney film about a princess? Or, perhaps a period drama about the trials and tribulations of nap time and coloring inside the lines? With supporting actors North West and Blue Ivy Carter? As Brooklyn Decker — fellow model, actor, and friend of Luna’s mom Chrissy — accurately said in the comments section, “This is too much 😍” Even Naomi Campbell — you know, the Naomi Campbell, the revered fashion model — echoed sentiments of approval with several pink heart emojis. It’s called game recognizing game, sweetie.

This isn’t the first time Luna has demonstrated her prowess at posing in pictures. On August 3, Teigen shared a picture on Instagram of the fierce tot in a bold, red dress set against the backdrop of a picturesque beach. In the photo, Luna — with her very small hands perched on her waist — gives the camera a winning glare. Teigen’s career as a model is definitely reflective in her offspring.

Teigen’s youngest son Miles, whom she welcomed in May 2018, similarly shares the same adorable qualities in his photos. Teigen regularly shares the cutest pictures of Miles, hilariously dubbed as Legend’s mini-me, as he is all smiles. In an August 4 Instagram post of Miles at the park, Teigen joked about the likeness, “It’s like someone took my husband, the love of my life, and extended my time with him by giving me his baby years too. Is that weird? That’s weird.”

Since welcoming her two children, Teigen has been refreshingly candid about some of the tolls of motherhood. In the past, she has been vocal about her struggles with postpartum depression after the birth of Luna in 2016. "I didn't really realize it until I'd written an article with Glamour magazine and spoken out about it how many women are going through this," Teigen told the Today show about her postpartum depression in May. "I think more than anything I've ever done, more women on the street come up to me and talk about that article than anything else."

She continued, “Since it happened with Luna, it happened with my first one, I just didn't know that there was any other way to feel. I thought it was very natural to be in this low, low point and I just assumed that was motherhood and there was no other way around it… I had really changed. It wasn't just being tired, it was being really, really sad and hard on yourself and really down on yourself."

Much like her honest candor about motherhood, Teigen's photos of a fierce Luna (and John's smiley mini-me, Miles) are always welcome on the timeline.