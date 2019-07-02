Chrissy Teigen is the unofficial queen of the internet. Whether she's throwing out major comebacks on Twitter or sharing the best content on Instagram, Teigen's got you covered. And in her most recent blessing she gave the internet, Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of Luna and Miles that truly shows how much they not only look like their parents, but embody their personalities as well. It's kind of crazy how much so.

On June 29, Teigen posted a shot of the two kids chilling out at a table, Miles is giving a toothy smile, and Luna is serving looks. "me and john," Teigen captioned the photo "me and john," and, honestly, that's all it needed. The two are the perfect doppelgängers for Teigen and Legend.

It's clear that you don't want to be on the receiving end of Luna's hard stare, while Miles is just happy to be there. "Literally they’re both perfect mixtures of your dnas," singer Lauren Jauregui commented. Actor January Jones noted, "It’s uncanny," while Kate Hudson wrote, "Oh yes it is!" Legendary model Naomi Campbell hit Teigen's post with a simple, yet enthusiastic, "GORGEOUSNESS."

The resemblance is even more noticeable in another post she shared where John Legend took the place of his son, and it's almost like the switch didn't happen. The same wide smile is there, same cheery vibe, and Luna's still rockin' her mom's model genes. They truly did just use a copying machine, huh?

In an earlier post from June 20, Teigen shared a video of Miles enjoying some food in his high chair. Teigen's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, asked Miles about who he loves (adorable already), and he just keeps announcing that yes, he loves them all. "When your first word is 'yeah!'" Chrissy Teigen captioned it. Then she commented, "Luna’s first word was 'no'. They're exactly us." Again, further proof that these two are reincarnations of their parents.

Legend has also commented on the uncanny similarities between him and Miles in the past as well. "He has my personality too as far as I can tell," he said on the radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest in February. "He's very mellow; he smiles a lot; he's like super easy going; almost never cries — he's daddy." Teigen's comments agrees with her husband as well. "Miles is so reserved—he's just John," she said in an interview with E! News back in October. "He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball." In the same interview, she compared the two siblings, summing up their very different personalities perfectly. "He loves the quiet moments. He loves story time, but Luna was just such a bull. From the moment she came out, you just knew she was going to be such a Luna — just a nutcase. He's not really into anything. He loves sleeping and milk." Like father like son.

One thing is certain: the Teigen-Legend's truly are the cutest celebrity family, and the internet is definitely thankful for them — especially their mini-mes.