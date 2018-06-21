It's been said many times before, but it's still worth repeating now: John Legend looks like beloved cartoon character Arthur Read. This meme has been long embraced by the Legend/Teigen household, but now, we have a new chapter in this story. On Wednesday, Teigen shared a photo of Luna with an Arthur doll, captioning it "Luna and Daddy," and although she frequently pokes fun at her husband, this may just be her best troll yet.

Luna is practically an Instagram star, thanks to her mom, so it goes without saying that this photo is precious all on its own, being that it features the cutest 2-year-old around. Even so, the fact that she's holding the Arthur doll really takes it to the next level from cute kid photo to internet sensation. No word on whether or not she's aware of the gigantic internet phenomenon that is the John Legend Looks Like Arthur meme, but does it really matter?

And even though Teigen is known for her epic social media presence, some of her best content involves mocking Legend for how much he looks like this animated aardvark, as well as photos of her adorable children. And when the two meet? It's a masterpiece.

And what make this even better? The fact that Teigen didn't leave it at this; she also had to continue her Legend troll in the comments, where she wrote, "This is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I've been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one."

Legend's reply? "Wow."

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

But Teigen's comment is probably more sarcastic than anything else, considering the fact that she was actually around 11 years old when Arthur premiered in 1996 — not quite in the PBS show's target audience. Nobody can deny that she's married to a real-life human Arthur, though. Give that guy some glasses and a rabbit for a best friend, and it'd be impossible to tell the difference.

This is hardly the first time Teigen has made Arthur references toward her husband, and it's definitely not the last. In fact, earlier this year, Legend even joined in on the fun when he dressed in Arthur's signature jeans and yellow sweater in a commercial for Google Duo that he and Teigen starred in together. Her reaction to his outfit at the end of the video is basically everyone's reaction every time this couple references this meme.

And of course, who could forget the very first time Teigen showed she accepted the joke into her life? Even though it's been a long time since the first time someone pointed out how much Arthur and Legend look alike, in February 2017, Teigen shared the famous meme that involves Arthur's fist, captioning it, "John when you tell him he looks like Arthur."

This family is the best, and if nothing else they've done in the past was able to convince you of that, let the running Arthur jokes be what does that for you.

Honestly, Legend has always been a really good sport about this ongoing joke, so he definitely deserves credit for that. As they get older, Luna and Miles will realize how lucky they are to have a dad with a sense of humor, especially if they want to keep this meme alive themselves through the years. Knowing their mom, it wouldn't be surprising at all.

May the Arthur jokes never get old — and may Luna and Miles participate even more in them as they get older. This is exactly the kind of thing kids love to tease their dad about, after all.