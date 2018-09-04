Luna Simone Stephens gets cuter every day, as proven in Chrissy Teigen's photos of Luna wearing a Thai outfit. The cookbook author shared the images on Instagram on Tuesday and they are beyond adorable, but that's not what makes the pictures so meaningful. Chrissy Teigen is Asian-American and her heritage is a huge part of who she is. Her mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, is from Thailand, so to be able to teach Luna about Thai culture is clearly important for the model.

As you can see below, Luna, 2, posed with the sweetest grin on her face while donning a traditional Thai outfit. Chrissy captioned the photo with three Thailand flags. If you scroll to the next image, you'll see a throwback photo of Chrissy sitting on her mom's lap also wearing a silk outfit. It's unclear where the picture was taken, but there's a possibility young Chrissy and Vilailuck were in Thailand. Chrissy also shared another Instagram on Sept. 4, which showed Vilailuck proudly dressing her granddaughter.

The Cravings author continues to go above and beyond to help Luna understand who she is and her background. Most recently, Chrissy took Luna to see Crazy Rich Asians. Yes, Luna is only 2, but it was still an important moment for Chrissy, as both a mother and an Asian-American. This is the first major Hollywood movie to star Asian actors in lead roles in 25 years. To finally see that kind of representation on the big screen is huge and to be able to experience that with your daughter, well, it's something Chrissy didn't miss.

Chrissy wrote on Instagram about taking Luna to the movie,

"Luna, aside from being blown away by the general movie-going experience (yep she’s 13 now, time flies) looked up at @constancewu’s mother and yelled “yāy!” (“Grandma” in thai) because she saw someone who looked like her yāy. Someone beautiful and aspirational. It was something that simple that made my heart just...warm. That made me happy. It made me happy to see this over the top story done from so many angles, some I could totally understand because of my own confusing Asian American upbringing."

For the Cravings: Hungry For More author, to finally see someone like herself being represented on screen in this capacity was an overwhelming and amazing feeling. "You never know how much you miss being represented on screen until you actually see what it’s like to be represented," she wrote on Instagram. "And represented by all different types of characters with all different types of personalities, just like any other great movie."

Even Chrissy's admitted she's been afraid to embrace her Asian background at different points in her life. "I used to be embarrassed of Thai food’s weird smells as a little kid (especially the strong garlic scent), but now I crave all of the different Thai spices and use endless amounts of garlic in my recipes," the 32-year-old said during an interview for Chase Sapphire's Talking Travel series (via People) in December 2017. "I’ve come to be proud of my heritage, instead of shying away from it."

Chrissy also said she's excited for her family, who currently live in Thailand, to meet Luna one day. She said, "I can’t wait to go back and show Luna such an important part of her heritage. I have cousins and aunts and uncles there in a village called Korat. It will be amazing to see them meet.”

Whether it's teaching Luna Thai, having her taste Thai food, or dressing her in a Thai ensemble, Chrissy is ensuring Luna embraces her heritage at all times — and it's beautiful to watch.