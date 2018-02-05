Chrissy Teigen's Super Bowl Party Took A Hilariously Dramatic Turn When Kris Jenner Arrived

With Chrissy Teigen, there's never a dull moment. The same can be said for Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. So what happens when you put those two together? Well, Chrissy Teigen's Super Bowl party took a hilariously dramatic turn when Kris Jenner fell into a coffee table and got makeup on Teigen's couch. Oh yes, that actually happened, and it was all documented on Snapchat. Well, not the fall — that would have been too great, but the aftermath is all there, and it's all funny (don't worry, Jenner's totally OK).

It almost is like a lesson in the age old warning, "Be careful what you wish for." That's because earlier in the night, Teigen tweeted about how bored she was during the 2018 Super Bowl. "This could have everything to do with th fact I’m not drinking but this feels very...uneventful," Teigen tweeted. Of course she was referring to the game, but even so, she soon found hilarious events to laugh at, care of Kris Jenner.

In the Snapchat video, Teigen shows her broken coffee table and says, "If anyone's in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner just fell into it." She then showed a smiling Kirs who appeared to be holding a bag of ice on her hand. People on Twitter quickly volunteered to take the broken coffee table.

People seriously want to buy this coffee table, which is understandable.

The story got even more wild from there, as it always tends to do with Teigen. After offering a "customized" coffee table broken by Kris Jenner, Teigen then zoomed in to show the mark on her couch made my Jenner's fall. Apparently she hit the table and then immediately face-planted onto the grey couch. "This is where I did a face-plant," Kris pointed and laughed. She added, "This is also very valuable." It seemed the whole crew was in good spirits about the hilarious biff. How could you not be in great spirits while at Teigen's Super Bowl party though?

Based on all the pictures from Teigen's whole Snapchat story, the food she served her guests was a buffet of delicious and decadent dishes. She had bacon and lobster, and of course, lots and lots of desserts. While it may have been a physically painful night for Jenner, the reality-star matriarch likely overall enjoyed the party just thanks to the amazing food served at it.

Teigen and Jenner appeared to be in great spirits after the coffee-table incident, but the whole house broke into cheers when the game ended and the Eagles won. As John Legend told Teigen on Snapchat, he was rooting for the Philadelphia team, and on Twitter Teigen wrote, "My house...is so happy. Everyone is now apparently THE BIGGEST eagles fan. I, I don’t care."

The cookbook author's Snapchats of the post-game reflected the party's celebratory vibe, but Teigen was more interested in celebrating her chef for offering such amazing food all night. One person's football is another person's food, and for Teigen, you know that food always comes out as the champion of the night.

Jenner may not be known to enjoy food as much as Teigen is, but they actually have a lot in common when you think about it. They both know how to have a good time, and as you can tell from the night's Snapchat story, they can laugh at themselves. If there's one thing Keeping Up With The Kardashians needs more of, it's Chrissy Teigen.

Now with all of the Kardashian-Jenner pregnancy rumors cleared up, maybe fans of the Kardashians can focus their efforts towards something else, like begging Teigen to make more Keeping Up appearances. The world needs more Teigen-Jenner antics, please.