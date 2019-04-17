Chrissy Teigen is official one of 2019's "100 Most Influential People" in the world — and she's also one of the funniest. So when the multi-hyphenate shared the news about her place in the Time 100 list, she added some of her signature humor. Chrissy Teigen's Time 100 write-up didn't make the magazine's cover, but one fan solved that problem with a little photoshop magic.

"I can't believe this!! Thank you @time thank you thank you, Eric!!," Teigen tweeted, addressing Eric Ripert, the Le Bernardin executive chef who wrote about her for the magazine. "Can someone photoshop me onto the cover I didn't get one feel free to use any photo."

Of course, the cookbook author knew exactly what she was getting into by asking fans to "use any photo" they could find of her. There are plenty of well-known images of her meme-worthy reactions at various events, any of which would have made great fodder for photoshopped magazine covers.

It didn't take long for the Lip Sync Battle host to find a winner either. One fan responded to Teigen's tweet with an image of a fake Time cover that featured a frown-smirk combination she made at the 2018 Emmy Awards. "You said any photo so I'd like to think you saw this coming (congrats chrissy!!)," the fan tweeted. Teigen retweeted the picture, adding, "wowowowowowow I love it thank you!!!"

The fan's choice of photo is absolutely perfect, too. Sure, they could have gone with Teigen's reaction to Dwyane Wade landing on her and John Legend during an NBA game last week. Or, of course, they could have used the unforgettable meme of Teigen crying. But this photo is more unexpected, which makes it that much funnier. Teigen is never one to hide what she's feeling, and this photo captures that perfectly.

In fact, the cookbook author's honesty and realness are part of what Ripert praised about her in the Time write-up. "What I love most about Chrissy is that she's very much herself," the chef wrote. "She may be glamorous and an icon in elegance, but she's extremely approachable and warm."

Teigen's tweet about the Time honor perfectly illustrates Ripert's point. She thanked the magazine and the chef for featuring her in the issue, but she's also taking her fame with a grain of salt by joking about not being on the cover.

Plus, while the Emmys photo is the only one the model retweeted, plenty of other fans also chimed in with some photoshop magic. And yes, the already-iconic courtside photo with Teigen, Wade, and Legend came into play, as did the cry-face image.

Teigen may not be on the cover of Time. But her influence is undeniable, so it makes sense why she's on the list. As the apparent Mayor of Twitter, Teigen does have the power to influence millions of people through her celebrity platform. And she frequently uses that power for social good — but not without adding a few jokes and humorous photoshop requests along the way.