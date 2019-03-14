Don your gown, turn your tassle, and throw your cap in the air — it's graduation day. Not in terms of high school or college. It's graduation day for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's baby Miles, who no longer has to wear a helmet. On March 13, Teigen posted a video celebrating Miles being helmet-free, and it might just be the most precious thing you see all day.

Back in December, Teigen revealed that Miles would be wearing a helmet in order to correct "his adorable slightly misshapen head," as the star shared on Twitter. "So if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow," she added.

Flash forward to three months later, and Miles' helmet journey has officially reached its end. "such a trooper for 3 months of helmet," Teigen tweeted. "happy graduation, Miles!!" Happy graduation, indeed.

The cookbook author included a video in her post about Miles' exciting news, and you guys — it is so stinkin' sweet. In the clip, Teigen is cradling Miles in her arms, and they both have a kitty-cat filter on their faces. "Happy helmet-free day," she announced in a sing-song-y tone.

"No more helmet," she said, zooming in on little Miles, who was adorably cooing and reaching for the camera. "No more helmet," Teigen repeated, after which Miles grinned, grabbed at her face, and kept on cooing.

According to People, Miles' "adorable slightly misshapen head" is likely due to a condition called Plagiocephaly. The outlet reported (as per Healthline) that this kind of thing "happens when one of the soft skull plates on a baby’s head flatten. Sometimes referred to as Flat Head Syndrome, the condition does not pose any danger to the baby and is often caused by staying in one position, such as lying on their backs."

Despite the fact that Flat Head Syndrome isn't entirely uncommon — Heathline noted that it occurs in one out of every 2,000 to 2,500 births — some Negative Nancys on Twitter felt the need to weigh in on Legend and Teigen's choice of treatment.

"Good morning trolls!" she tweeted the day after sharing the first photo of Miles in his helmet. "Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything," she continued. "Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist - we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree."

Shortly thereafter, Teigen added another tweet that read, "Just didn’t want you guys to see pictures and wonder. Not promoting anything. Just sharing our story! Thank you back to your bridge now." LOL at "back to your bridge now."

Sweet, sweet Miles is probably pretty pumped to finally be helmet-free. Those things aren't exactly light, and they probably can't be comfortable. Let's hope he ends up being careful with his newly-corrected head, though. Don't go banging that thing around, little guy.