Real Housewives fans, you need to see Chrissy Teigen's video of Ramona Singer on Lip Sync Battle. If you weren't aware, the Real Housewives of New York City star will be on the Paramount Network show with fellow Housewife Melissa Gorga on Thursday, June 28. Based on Teigen's behind-the-scenes footage, the episode is going to be amazing.

Courtesy of the Cravings author, fans can watch Singer attempting to bust a move with host LL Cool J to House of Pain's "Jump Around." What makes the video even better is Singer wearing a Britney Spears-style red catsuit, like the one she wore during the Halloween episode in RHONY Season 10. She must really love the pop singer, and honestly, who can blame her?

Like anyone, Teigen seemed super jealous of LL Cool J getting to hang with Singer. She captioned the video,

"When you are stuck in your giant rotating disco ball dressed as a lunch lady and see @llcoolj having fun with another icon without you. @ramonasinger VS @melissagorga on @lipsyncbattle - this Thursday!"

Who knows why Teigen is imitating a lunch lady, but she's totally working that hairnet. You don't get to see the Bravolebrity jump around too much, but the snippet is just enough to hold fans over until the episode actually airs.

It's unclear what Singer chose for her songs, but obviously, she'll attempt to do right by Spears. It's probably safe to say she'll take on "Oops!...I Did It Again," because of her costume, right?

If anyone's used to being on TV, it's Singer. She's isn't afraid to have fun or to embarrass herself, so Lip Sync Battle is right up her alley. "I think in my fantasy, it's in my comfort zone, but, in my real life, I'm out of my comfort zone. Does that make sense?" she said during an episode of the Lip Sync Battle Preshow posted on YouTube on June 24.

She also talked about her performance and dished, "You know, I'm feeling pretty good, considering. I had a lot of ups and downs today, but, now, I'm relaxed." Even though Gorga has released her own songs before and danced on stage and in music videos, Singer isn't worried. "You know, Melissa, you might've been a singer, you might've performed, but you know what?" she said to the camera. "I have this big personality and it's gonna come right across the stage, so watch out."

Lip Sync Battle on YouTube

That said, Singer was all about just having a good time. "You know what, I adore Melissa," she said on the preshow. "I think she's a beautiful person inside and out. And I decided I'm just going to have fun with tonight. Whatever will be will be."

In the preshow episode, Gorga told Singer to bring her a-game and also gave her some really nice compliments. "Ramona, I know you're still looking good. You got that cute little body got going on and you do really, really well with a glass of Pinot Grigio, but this is time to work."

Actually, Singer and Gorga are friends in real life. They're so close in fact the reality star received a call from Singer during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 reunion. According to Gorga, she said at the reunion Singer "loves her".

Singer's performances are definitely something to look forward to. For fans who want more teasers, here you go:

She's A "Music Star"

Work it, Ramona.

Her "End Move"

Wow.

Let's just keep those fingers crossed Singer somehow integrates "Turtle Time" into her routine. Now that would make it even better.