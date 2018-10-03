In the wake of the president's Mississippi rally, Christine Blasey Ford's lawyer called Trump a "profile in cowardice" after he openly and repeatedly mocked Ford's testimony. From labeling her allegations as "false" to calling her credibility into question, Trump attacked Ford's allegation against Kavanaugh from several angles. "Think of your son," Trump said to the crowd. "Think of your husband."

At one point, Trump acted out a dialogue, playing both Ford and the senators she testified before last Thursday. He said, "How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know." To applause, Trump continued imitating Ford, saying, "I don’t know. I don’t know."

Trump then brought Brett Kavanaugh into the picture, saying, "A man's life is in tatters. A man's life is shattered. His wife is shattered. His daughters, who are beautiful, incredible, young kids – they destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people."

Michael Bromwich, one of Ford's lawyers, had plenty to say about Trump's derision of Ford. Following the rally, Bromwich tweeted, "A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice."

Ford has not spoken publicly since she testified before the SJC last Thursday. Kavanaugh, too, has kept a low profile, ever since he appeared before the SJC as well, asserting that he has never sexually assaulted anyone, ever.

More to come ...