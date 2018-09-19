In a move that could push back the planned hearing on Monday, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford wants the Brett Kavanaugh allegation to be investigated by the FBI before a Senate hearing happens, CNN reported. Ford's attorneys explain their reasoning in a letter to Senator Chuck Grassley that was obtained by the news network.

Ford's attorneys are asking that "a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions," according to CNN.

Kavanaugh denied the allegations again in a statement released by the White House on Monday, Politico reported, and said he was willing to testify in front of Congress. "I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone," Kavanaugh said. "Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity."

Take a look below at the letter, uploaded by CNN, that Ford's attorneys sent to Grassley on Tuesday.

The letter offers insight into what Ford is now grappling with after her decision to come forward. Her attorneys revealed the "vicious harrassment" and "death threats" Ford received and the subsequent decision to leave their home over safety concerns.

But perhaps the most scathing portion of the letter was in calling out the insensitivity of the senators, one of whom has already expressed his skepticism of Ford's credibility.

"While Dr. Ford's life was being turned upside down, you and your staff scheduled a public hearing for her to testify at the same table as Judge Kavanaugh in front of two dozen U.S. Senators on national television to relive this traumatic and harrowing incident," Ford's attorneys wrote. "The hearing was scheduled for six short days from today and would include interrogation by Senators who appear to have made up their minds that she is "mistaken" and "mixed up."

