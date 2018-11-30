Claire McCaskill Said She Wants Women To Be “Opinionated” Without Entering “B-Word Territory”

As her time in the Senate comes to a close following her failed re-election bid, Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is beginning to think about what she'll do next. According to NPR, in her post-Senate life, McCaskill wants to help younger women running for office be opinionated without entering what she called "B-word territory."

In a recent interview with Rachel Martin, host of NPR's Morning Edition, McCaskill said she that while she wasn't thinking of running for office again herself, she is thinking of how she could help the next generation of female politicians.

"I think I can really help other women, you know, understand that really difficult balance you have to have as a women of being strong and opinionated but [also] very careful that you don't go too far over the line so that you're in the B-word territory," McCaskill said. "That's a really hard balance and a lot of it has to do with being willing to be self effacing and have a sense of humor."

When asked by Martin if she found it "annoying" and "infuriating" that women had to be more charming and more funny than male candidates, McCaskill admitted that "it's awful."

"But I'm just being realistic," she said.

More to come...