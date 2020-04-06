Long live this iconic Bachelor look and all it represents. While doing some quarantine spring cleaning, Clare Crawley revealed she kept her Juan Pablo Bachelor finale dress, holding onto the outfit as a reminder of a truly empowered moment in her life. On Saturday, Clare posted a photo of the one-shouldered, turquoise dress on her Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly. She wrote, "Cleaning out closets today… look familiar?!”

Clare, who was named the new Bachelorette in March, wore the gown during the finale of The Bachelor in 2014. In Season 18, Juan Pablo Galavis broke up with Clare in the final episode, telling her that he regretted being intimate with her. Clare, who had suffered weeks of being mistreated by him, stood up for herself, delivering a historic Bachelor speech. "I thought I knew what kind of man you were," she said. "You had every opportunity to tell me how how you felt."

Juan Pablo tried to approach her, but she pushed him a way. Having heard enough, Clare began to walk away and told off the former soccer player. "I lost respect for you," she said. "Because, I’ll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were, what you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you."

ABC on YouTube

Fans might be surprised that Clare held on to the gown after all these years, and the reality star did confess that, "the entire zipper is shredded and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got into the car" on Instagram. But Clare also shared two main reasons for keeping the dress, as per E! News. She wrote: "1) Cary hand-beaded this and it meant the world to me. 2) It was the most empowering moment of my life."

It's not the first time Clare discussed the breakup and what it taught her. On March 10, Clare opened up about her infamous split with Juan Pablo during the live Bachelor finale, according to Us Weekly. "I do not regret that moment, and I would not change that moment for anything," she said. Before the show, she said, she'd "been through some pretty terrible relationships" and "let guys walk all over me." Finally, with Juan Pablo, she was able to defend herself. She added: "It was just one of the greatest moments of my life to finally stand up there and say, ‘None of it is OK.'"

After The Bachelor, Clare participated in Season 1 and 2 of Bachelor of Paradise, and in March of 2018, Clare got engaged to Bachelor Winter Games costar Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. However, the two split less than a month later, noting that they both parted amicably. Now, after a notably rocky experience with the franchise, The Bachelorette will give Clare one more chance to find love.

The Bachelorette filming has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Clare remained positive in the face of the crisis. On March 12, Clare posted a screenshot from the Bachelor finale on Instagram, writing, "I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right!"