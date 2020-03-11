Clare Crawley's 2020 'Bachelorette' Contestants Are Ready For Love
Now that Peter's season of The Bachelor is finally over, it's time to check out the 2020 Bachelorette contestants who are ready to sweep Bachelorette Clare Crawley off her feet. On Wednesday, March 11, a tentative group of Clare's suitors were announced on the official Facebook page for the ABC reality series. This isn't the final or complete list, but 32 potential contestants, along with their photos, ages, and cities, were revealed.
Clare was first announced as the next Bachelorette on March 2 and she's more than ready to start her journey. She's the oldest Bachelorette ever in the history of the series. Currently, Clare is 38 and will turn 39 on March 20, which means she knows what she wants and she's ready for love. She first became part of Bachelor Nation all the way back in 2014 when she appeared during Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor. Since then, Clare has accumulated quite the impressive Bachelor resumé. She appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and even competed in 2018's Bachelor Winter Games.
After getting engaged to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard following Winter Games and then breaking up two months later, Clare still wants to find her forever person. As she told Good Morning America on March 2, "It's just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want, and what I won't settle for."
And one of the following contestants could very well be Clare's future husband. Let's take a look.
1. Aaron G.
Age: 33
City: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
2. Alex B.
Age: 28
City: Dallas, Texas
3. Anthony W.
Age: 27
City: Huntington Beach, California
4. Austin B.
Age: 28
City: Cut Off, Louisiana
5. Bennett M.
Age: 27
City: Orlando, Florida
6. Blake Monar
Age: 30
City: Phoenix, Arizona
7. Blake Moynes
Age: 29
City: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
8. Bret E.
Age: 42
City: Provo, Utah
9. Cameron D.
Age: 28
City: Newport Beach, California
10. Chris C.
Age: 27
City: Salt Lake City, Utah
11. Dale M.
Age: 31
City: New York City, New York
12. Demar J.
Age: 26
City: Scottsdale, Arizona
13. Ed W.
Age: 36
City: Miami, Florida
14. Ellis M.
Age: 26
City: Dallas, Texas
15. Grant L.
Age: 25
City: Boston, Massachusetts
16. Greg G.
Age: 26
City: Edison, New Jersey
17. Ivan H.
Age: 28
City: Dallas, Texas
18. Jake M.
Age: 25
City: Lafayette, Colorado
19. James C.
Age: 23
City: Chicago, Illinois
20. Jay S.
Age: 29
City: Oakland Park, Florida
21. Jordan C.
Age: 26
City: New York City, New York
22. Josh E.
Age: 31
City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
23. JP C.
Age: 25
City: Jacksonville Beach, Florida
24. Karl S.
Age: 33
City: Miami, Florida
25. Matt G.
Age: 26
City: Jupiter, Florida
26. Matt J.
Age: 28
City: New York, New York
27. Mike T.
Age: 38
City: Calgary, Canada
28. Miles G.
Age: 27
City: Shreveport, Louisiana
29. Nick E.
Age: 25
City: Nashville, Tennessee
30. Noah E.
Age: 25
City: Long Beach, California
31. Tyler C.
Age: 27
City: Morgantown, West Virginia
32. Yosef A.
Age: 30
City: Daphne, Alabama
That's the list of the contestants so far. Here's hoping one of them is Clare's perfect match.