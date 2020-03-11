Now that Peter's season of The Bachelor is finally over, it's time to check out the 2020 Bachelorette contestants who are ready to sweep Bachelorette Clare Crawley off her feet. On Wednesday, March 11, a tentative group of Clare's suitors were announced on the official Facebook page for the ABC reality series. This isn't the final or complete list, but 32 potential contestants, along with their photos, ages, and cities, were revealed.

Clare was first announced as the next Bachelorette on March 2 and she's more than ready to start her journey. She's the oldest Bachelorette ever in the history of the series. Currently, Clare is 38 and will turn 39 on March 20, which means she knows what she wants and she's ready for love. She first became part of Bachelor Nation all the way back in 2014 when she appeared during Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor. Since then, Clare has accumulated quite the impressive Bachelor resumé. She appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and even competed in 2018's Bachelor Winter Games.

After getting engaged to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard following Winter Games and then breaking up two months later, Clare still wants to find her forever person. As she told Good Morning America on March 2, "It's just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want, and what I won't settle for."

And one of the following contestants could very well be Clare's future husband. Let's take a look.

1. Aaron G. Age: 33 City: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

2. Alex B. Age: 28 City: Dallas, Texas

3. Anthony W. Age: 27 City: Huntington Beach, California

4. Austin B. Age: 28 City: Cut Off, Louisiana

5. Bennett M. Age: 27 City: Orlando, Florida

6. Blake Monar Age: 30 City: Phoenix, Arizona

7. Blake Moynes Age: 29 City: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

8. Bret E. Age: 42 City: Provo, Utah

9. Cameron D. Age: 28 City: Newport Beach, California

10. Chris C. Age: 27 City: Salt Lake City, Utah

11. Dale M. Age: 31 City: New York City, New York

12. Demar J. Age: 26 City: Scottsdale, Arizona

13. Ed W. Age: 36 City: Miami, Florida

14. Ellis M. Age: 26 City: Dallas, Texas

15. Grant L. Age: 25 City: Boston, Massachusetts

16. Greg G. Age: 26 City: Edison, New Jersey

17. Ivan H. Age: 28 City: Dallas, Texas

18. Jake M. Age: 25 City: Lafayette, Colorado

19. James C. Age: 23 City: Chicago, Illinois

20. Jay S. Age: 29 City: Oakland Park, Florida

21. Jordan C. Age: 26 City: New York City, New York

22. Josh E. Age: 31 City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

23. JP C. Age: 25 City: Jacksonville Beach, Florida

24. Karl S. Age: 33 City: Miami, Florida

25. Matt G. Age: 26 City: Jupiter, Florida

26. Matt J. Age: 28 City: New York, New York

27. Mike T. Age: 38 City: Calgary, Canada

28. Miles G. Age: 27 City: Shreveport, Louisiana

29. Nick E. Age: 25 City: Nashville, Tennessee

30. Noah E. Age: 25 City: Long Beach, California

31. Tyler C. Age: 27 City: Morgantown, West Virginia