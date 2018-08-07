Clip-On Man Buns Exist Because Hipster Men Deserve Extensions, Too

Man buns have been on the scene for awhile, and it doesn't look like they are going anywhere anytime soon. But what is a guy to do if he doesn't have the length to create a messy top knot but he really wants to? Simple: he does what women have been doing for centuries. He puts in extensions. Enter the Clip-On Man Bun, which looks like a miniature hair net that locks around a stubby ponytail and turns it into a thick and impressive bun.

Women know firsthand what an easy fix a pair of extensions can be if you're anxiously growing out a short hairstyle, and just how realistic it could look if done the right way. So why can't men join in on that hack, especially since more and more guys are growing out their hair longer? Beauty hacks should be open to all genders, and this new man bun cheat can be the difference between a threadbare top knot and a good hair day.

If you grew up in the '90s, then you might already be familiar with a similar concept as the clip-on man bun, just yours came in the form of a scrunchie. During the decade when fanned-out, spiky ends were the look du jour with bun hairstyles, many of us bought faux-hair scrunchies to create those porcupine spikes in our casual up-dos. Mandy Moore circa 1999 illustrates:

The clip-on man bun uses a similar concept, just creates a full bun rather than just encompasses a scrunchie.

In order to put it on, all you have to do is pull back your hair, secure the bun onto your small top knot, and then tighten it by pulling down on a string that scrunches the bun closed, like a drawstring bag. Tuck in the string inside the bun, and you're ready to go.

You can get yours in either brown, black, or blonde, (sorry, red heads,) and if you buy it and decide you don't like it, you have 45 days to return it, fuss-free. And while this is designed for men and a great way to push against gender norms by challenging the fallacy that men don't want to experiment with their hair, this can easily be worn by all genders.

Are you growing out a bob and miss how a messy top knot looks? Does your lob create wispy looking buns and you want more volume? Or do you have thin hair and can never create a full ballerina bun? Just create a fake knot for the afternoon with the help of this clever tool. And clocking in at eight dollars, it's an affordable hair accessory that packs a big punch.

If you're wondering how real the hair looks in real life, the product has nearly five stars from over 500 orders, so most people seem to like it.

No matter your gender, it's always nice to get a little help in the hair growing department and fake a look with extensions. Weaves for all!