This isn't necessarily a hint from the show, but it is relevant to where Maggie's character goes in Season 9. According to Forbes, actor Lauren Cohan had still not reached an official deal with AMC to return for Season 9 as of the finale airing, and even has another pilot in the works. There's been talk, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that this new pilot — Whiskey Cavalier on ABC — would allow Cohan to return to The Walking Dead in a "limited capacity" while she shoots in order to close out Maggie's storyline.

THR reported in another article that anonymous sources said that the main holdup when it comes to Cohan's contract struggle is salary, and she and her agents are not happy with what AMC has offered her in this months-long negotiation. It certainly seems that The Walking Dead anticipates her return after the semi-cliffhanger they set up in this finale, but until a contract is signed, anything could happen. It's also possible that if Cohan is indeed unhappy with the pay she's receiving from AMC, she could return for a short arc that ends with Maggie's exit. Bustle reached out to AMC regarding Cohan's salary negotiations but did not receive a response.

No matter what happens with Cohan's deal, Maggie's character will develop in some way in Season 9, and there are numerous directions in which her story could go. Not everyone is on board with seeing her as an antagonist, as this Reddit thread shows, but The Walking Dead has made some bold choices in the past. Having her at odds to the show's perceived hero would certainly be a departure for the character, and create a conflict like nothing the show has seen before. But until viewers see it play out for themselves next season, they'll likely be dissecting every move that led Maggie to this crossroads.