Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 8 finale follow. Maggie doesn't get the outcome that she wanted in terms of Negan's fate during the Season 8 finale, but fans can be thankful that at least she survived. Yet, it's not clear if Maggie is still pregnant on The Walking Dead. It was all the way back in Season 6 that Maggie's pregnancy was first revealed. Now, as the series heads into Season 9, the character still isn't showing at all. While the Season 8 finale probably has you stressing that Maggie will be a villain in The Walking Dead next season, it's also totally valid to be wondering about her baby's fate. And if you're concerned that Maggie lost her baby, it actually is just that The Walking Dead has been taking its sweet time in regards to the timeline — and Baby Rhee may make an appearance someday.

More to come ...