As much as fans love This Is Us, it can sometimes be difficult (if not downright impossible) to find much happiness within all the drama and heartache that the Pearson family has endured throughout the years. However, given the growing number of clues that Kate gets pregnant again on This Is Us, fans are starting to see a glimmer of hope on the horizon for the Big Three member who arguably needs it the most. (Seriously, Kate deserves a win right now.)

So much of our attention seems to shift to the mysterious flash-forward timeline that it can distract us from the present day events, but last Tuesday proved to be a big week for Kate on many levels, which could mean exciting things for her moving forward. Yes, it's still always possible she could end up being the "her" in the the future timeline, but for now let's just try to focus on the positive and discuss all the subtle hints out there that seem to suggest Kate could get pregnant again in the not-so-distant future. It's something that she's wanted for so long, and if these clues are any indication, that dream of hers could very well end up becoming a reality.

Her Surgery Went Really Well

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

So well, in fact, that the doctor informed Kate that they were able to retrieve eight of her eggs that will go on to be fertilized. Kate was thrilled with the news and so was the doctor, indicating that — at least so far — the odds seem to be working in her favor.

Kate's Vision

During her surgery, Kate had a vision of meeting two versions of herself (Young Kate and Teen Kate) as well as her dad, Jack. Teen Kate argued that there's no way Adult Kate should be a mother, given that she couldn't even bring herself to own another dog after their dad's death, let alone taking responsibility for another human being. But Adult Kate fought against all of her inner-insecurities and told Teen Kate with absolute confidence that she would be a mother. Could this be foreshadowing?

The Visit To The Hospital Nursery

NBC

Aside from learning that Toby's last name is Damon, Kate's vision also came with other vital pieces of information, including a trip to the hospital nursery. She saw former baby versions of Kevin, Randall, and herself, but she also came across a baby bed for Pearson-Damon that was currently empty. Granted, you could choose to look at this with a glass-half-empty approach and assume that because the bed was empty, it means she won't ever have a baby. However, those who want to take a more positive approach to the scene, could take it to mean that she just doesn't have a baby yet, but she will someday. There could very well be a Pearson-Damon baby in the future, as the information card suggests.

The point is that Kate's future has yet to be written, so it's very possible that she will end up getting pregnant and having the baby that she's always wanted. Happiness may be rare for this character, but that doesn't mean it never happens.