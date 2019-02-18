There are only seven women left in the race for Colton's heart on The Bachelor, and it's more than likely that the next Bachelorette will come from that pool. The final seven are Hannah G., Tayshia, Kirpa, Hannah B., Caelynn, Cassie, and Heather. As those numbers are whittled even further, the next leading lady choices will arise — and there are so many clues that Caelynn will be the 2019 Bachelorette.

Caelynn already (nearly) won America over when she competed at the Miss USA pageant in 2018 and came in second. Now she's completely won America over on The Bachelor. From opening up to Colton about her sexual assault to mending fences with fellow pageant contestant Hannah B., Caelynn has been open and honest throughout this Bachelor process — two things that are key to running the show as the Bachelorette. And while there are a ton of great leading lady choices on Colton's season, there are many signs that point to Caelynn walking away empty-handed on Colton's season...only to get the entire Bachelorette season to herself this May.

So, without further ado, every clue and reason why Caelynn could (and should) be the next Bachelorette.

Her Story Resonated With So Many People

When Caelynn told Colton about the time she was sexually assaulted in college, fans were so supportive. She opened the door to a conversation that's been happening in industries all over America, and it's unfortunately a story a lot of people can relate to. Showing Caelynn's love story in the wake of this trauma would be an inspirational journey for so many viewers to see what it means to be a survivor.

She's Close Friends With The Possible Winner

Many people have predicted that Cassie will win Colton's heart (including Jimmy Kimmel, who is rarely wrong). But Cassie and Caelynn are super good friends according to Twitter. Is this like when Andi Dorfman was great friends with winner Nikki Ferrell only to get her own Bachelorette season? It might be easier to stay friends with the woman who got the man you both dated if you know a shiny new Bachelorette opportunity is coming your way.

She's Predicted To Be Top Two

Everyone from fans to Ellen DeGeneres have predicted that Caelynn will be in the finals, which is significant. Every Bachelorette from the last five seasons has come from the final three contestants. If Caelynn does make it to the top two, that puts her in excellent contention for the role. America loves watching a jilted runner-up get her own love story (JoJo and Becca, for example).

She Has Nothing But Kind Words For The Producers

If the crew doesn't like you, you're probably not going to be the lead of their show. But Caelynn had nothing but good things to say about the producers in an interview with People magazine about how they filmed her opening up to Colton. "The cameras were all kind of pushed back," she told the magazine. "I couldn’t see them. It was just Colton and me. And that was so important. It allowed for that safe space that is so necessary. I felt very comfortable."

She Has The Necessary Skills To Combat Drama

A good Bachelorette needs to know how to have open, honest conversations just like Caelynn did with Hannah B. where they put their past behind them and moved forward as friends. Resolving that kind of tension could easily translate into gently sending people home on her own season.

She's Already A Meme Queen

Both Arie and Colton were social media savvy Bachelors who regularly poked fun at themselves during their time on the show, making for a much more fun experience for fans on social media. Caelynn's already got this down, captioning the above video, "Checking my bank account like..." She definitely has what it takes to helm her own season.

Bachelor Nation Wants It To Happen

Many fans are on board with the Caelynn for Bachelorette campaign, but she also has some friends in high places rooting for her — former contestants. Both Evan Bass and Connor Obrochta tweeted that they want Caelynn for Bachelorette, and they're well connected seeing as they've already been on the show. Maybe they can put in a good word for her.

There is still a decent amount of time before Colton chooses his winner and the next Bachelorette season is announced. But until then, keep your eye out for clues about Caelynn — because she could have this in the bag.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.