If there are two brands who know a thing or two about making your sweet tooth drool, they are definitely Cold Stone Creamery, home of all things ice cream, and Reese's, home of... well, I probably don't even need to tell you. So when Cold Stone and Reese's come together in an explosion of glory, you know it's going to be something really special. You can now get Cold Stone Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream cups. Yes, that sort of sounds like a tongue twister — but one that will be so, so worth it.

"Our new Reese’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups handcrafted with our super-premium ice cream are bound to be a new peanut butter and chocolate obsession!" the Cold Stone website explains — and I have no doubt that this will be the case. They look packed-full of all of the chocolate and peanut butter goodness you could want. According to the ever-wise Instagrammer @ThreeSnackateers, these gorgeous cups of joy consist of peanut butter-flavored ice cream plus two layers of Reese’s peanut butter in a chocolate cup — topped off with a chocolate fudge drizzle and sugar crystals.

They are certainly not messing around. Cold Stone doesn't back away from over the top desserts and, as the place that allows you to control your own topping-to-ice cream ratio, I feel confident that these will deliver. Plus, you just can't be the classic Reese's peanut butter and chocolate combination — adding this ice cream element just makes it ready for summer (RIP to all of those Reese's cups who have melted in the bottom of my bag).

Cold Stone Creamery certainly has been going from strength to strength this year. Earlier in the year they came up with two amazing new creations for their Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream, taking things up a notch with the Somewhere Over the Rain-dough and Dough for It Signature Creations — one of which had a sugar cookie flair, while the other stuck to the traditional chocolate chip cookie dough favorite. Then, of course, there was their new Wild Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream which just... hot damn. They're always expanding their creations and one of their strengths is how they play with textures — ice creams mixed with doughs and batters, then dotted with candy and fruit for a little crunch.

Of course, Reese's hasn't been resting either. Just a few weeks ago an epic Reese's Ice Cream Cake hit stores, allowing you to take the joy of a birthday party favorite home with you any time. Plus, you can stock up on Reese's cookie dough from Pillsbury to make your own ice cream/cake/cookie dough combination — one that just may be so powerful that you never leave your house again. Please, be careful. With great flavor comes great responsibility.

Will the Cold Stone Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream cups be your treat of the summer? They certainly seem more exciting than having chocolate melted all over the inside of candy bar wrappers and having to scrape it off with your teeth. But if Reese's isn't your thing — I mean, I've never met someone like you, but OK — then Cold Stone always has some ridiculously amazing options on offer. And when in doubt, make your own. It's your summer, your ice cream, your oyster. Just no oyster ice cream, please.