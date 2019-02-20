If there's one place that knows the best ice cream is jam-packed with toppings, it's Cold Stone Creamery. Cold Stone let's you choose your ice cream base, choose your mix-ins, and they'll create your own individual flavor right in front of you, as bursting with toppings and amazingness as you can possibly imagine. And now they've given a traditional favorite a whole new twist, with Cold Stone Creamery's Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream. I already want to swim in a vat of it.

"Cold Stone’s R&D team has baked up a fresh new take on a classic," the company explains. "The new Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream has the texture and flavor of the real thing. It’s like eating a spoonful of cookie dough right out of the mixing bowl!" Which is literally my dream (and also my reality, because I probably do it about twice a week). It looks like the ultimate cookie dough ice cream but, if that wasn't enough, they've also created two new options for putting this new ice cream flavor to the test. The Somewhere Over the Rain-dough and Dough for It Signature Creations look ready to please, with one offering a sugar cookie vibe and the other having the more traditional chocolate chip cookie dough experience. Like non-identical twins, both delicious in their own ways.

The Somewhere Over the Rain-dough Creation uses Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream, frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and sugar crystals to channel the sweetest of sugar cookies. Or you can go for Dough For It, which features Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream, chocolate chips, cookie dough, and sugar crystals. That's right — Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream with cookie dough added in. Of course, these are just suggestions — because it's Cold Stone, you can take that Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream and use it as a base for any cookie-flavored treat your heart could possibly imagine. Yellow cake, peanut butter cups, pineapple — there's a ridiculous array of mix-ins on offer to make it your own. But if you decide to just still with Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream with a quadruple serving of cookie dough mixed in, I'm certainly not going to judge.

Cold Stone is always finding ways to mix-up their already ludicrous range of offerings — from winter flavors with a peppermint twist to actual Cold Stone cereal so you can start your day of with some ice creamy goodness. If you're an ice cream fanatic, they are a treasure trove of possibilities — one that I explored at length during my Freshman and Sophomore years of college. New Hampshire girl moves to New York City and discovers that Cold Stone Creamery exists is the greatest love story that has never to be put to paper.

Of course, if you're just looking for a hit of cookie dough, there's also the Brownie Batter and Cookie Dough double filled donut from Dunkin' or edible Cookie Dough Cups from Sam's Club, designed for one person to get their filling. Basically, there are a lot of ways to get your cookie dough fill that don't risk any kind of raw dough poisoning situation. Better to be safe and full of cookie dough than sorry and full of cookie dough.

Cold Stone Creamery's new Classic Cookie Dough Icing looks poised to be a hit, so make sure to make the most of it when customizing. Chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream may be a classic — but it's just the beginning.