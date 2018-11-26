ColourPop's 2018 Cyber Monday Sale Gives You 30% Off Sitewide — And Lipsticks Are Only $4
Attention liquid lipstick addicts: you can now feed your cravings for cheap thanks to ColourPop's 2018 Cyber Monday sale, where the entire site is 30 percent off. If you have been trolling the Black Friday sales that rolled around right after the last Thanksgiving biscuit was eaten and the last pumpkin pie slice sampled, then you will know that ColourPop offered 30 percent off for their Black Friday sale as well. But there was a catch — the discounts were only applied to the lip products sold on their website. You were able to stock up on all of the matte liquid lipsticks your heart desired for a mere $4.50 a tube, and thrown in a few lippie pencils into your cart for $3.50 a pop, but if you had your eye on an eyeshadow palette or highlighter, you would have to settle for buying it full price.
That is, until today. If you waited until Cyber Monday to see what kind of deals the shopping holiday was going to offer, then you're in luck because everything will be on sale this time around. Also included in the sale is a deal that offers you 40 percent off all brushes, a bundle deal that gets you six liquid lips for only $22, and free US shipping on orders over $30. To give you an idea of what you can scoop up while these discounts last, below is a roundup of some of ColourPop's best sellers. Get ready to get tempted.
YES, PLEASE! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette
YES, PLEASE! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette
A 12-pan eyeshadow palette inspired by the warm colors of a sunset, the "Yes, Please!" palette is the perfect shadow collection to help you create those orange and red smokey eyes that are so popular during the winter. This palette used to be $16, but is now a little less than $13 with the Cyber Monday sale.
FLEXITARIAN Super Shock Highlighter
FLEXITARIAN Super Shock Highlighter
Get that glow you have always dreamed of with ColourPop's Super Shock Highlighter. This long-wearing crème powder formula is buildable, blendable, and buttery soft, making you look lit from within without you even trying.
Best Of Orange Lips
Rather than shelling out a whopping $38 for a set containing six liquid lipsticks, you can now get that bundled deal for $22. That means that the ticket price per lippie went down from $6.30 to $3.60!
No Filter Foundation Stix
Who says you need to spend a massive amount of money to get quality foundation? Right now you can get a foundation stick from ColourPop for only $7, making it a total steal. The formula is a weightless, medium-build coverage foundation, giving you a natural, skin-like finish.
Zingara Foursome
If you don't need a whole palette but want to update your makeup routine with a handful of new shades, then this Zingara Foursome is a great choice. And right now the foursome is down from $20 to an affordable $14.
If you have been itching to update your makeup drawer with a couple of new beauty products, then you can't go wrong with ColourPop's Cyber Monday sale. Get those liquid lipsticks and eyeshadow pans while supplies last!