Attention liquid lipstick addicts: you can now feed your cravings for cheap thanks to ColourPop's 2018 Cyber Monday sale, where the entire site is 30 percent off. If you have been trolling the Black Friday sales that rolled around right after the last Thanksgiving biscuit was eaten and the last pumpkin pie slice sampled, then you will know that ColourPop offered 30 percent off for their Black Friday sale as well. But there was a catch — the discounts were only applied to the lip products sold on their website. You were able to stock up on all of the matte liquid lipsticks your heart desired for a mere $4.50 a tube, and thrown in a few lippie pencils into your cart for $3.50 a pop, but if you had your eye on an eyeshadow palette or highlighter, you would have to settle for buying it full price.

That is, until today. If you waited until Cyber Monday to see what kind of deals the shopping holiday was going to offer, then you're in luck because everything will be on sale this time around. Also included in the sale is a deal that offers you 40 percent off all brushes, a bundle deal that gets you six liquid lips for only $22, and free US shipping on orders over $30. To give you an idea of what you can scoop up while these discounts last, below is a roundup of some of ColourPop's best sellers. Get ready to get tempted.

YES, PLEASE! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette

YES, PLEASE! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette $16 $12.80 ColourPop A 12-pan eyeshadow palette inspired by the warm colors of a sunset, the "Yes, Please!" palette is the perfect shadow collection to help you create those orange and red smokey eyes that are so popular during the winter. This palette used to be $16, but is now a little less than $13 with the Cyber Monday sale. Buy At ColourPop

FLEXITARIAN Super Shock Highlighter

Best Of Orange Lips

Best Of Orange Lips $38 $22 ColourPop Rather than shelling out a whopping $38 for a set containing six liquid lipsticks, you can now get that bundled deal for $22. That means that the ticket price per lippie went down from $6.30 to $3.60! Buy At ColourPop

No Filter Foundation Stix

No Filter Foundation Stix $10 $7 ColourPop Who says you need to spend a massive amount of money to get quality foundation? Right now you can get a foundation stick from ColourPop for only $7, making it a total steal. The formula is a weightless, medium-build coverage foundation, giving you a natural, skin-like finish. Buy At ColourPop

Zingara Foursome

Zingara Foursome $20 $14 ColourPop If you don't need a whole palette but want to update your makeup routine with a handful of new shades, then this Zingara Foursome is a great choice. And right now the foursome is down from $20 to an affordable $14. Buy At ColourPop

If you have been itching to update your makeup drawer with a couple of new beauty products, then you can't go wrong with ColourPop's Cyber Monday sale. Get those liquid lipsticks and eyeshadow pans while supplies last!