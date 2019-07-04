There are lots of Fourth of July beauty sales currently happening and running through the holiday weekend. However, ColourPop's 2019 Fourth of July Sale is extra special. Not only is the brand's entire site 25% off with some exceptions but even its beloved eyeshadow palettes are discounted. ColourPop noted in an Instagram post announcing the holiday sale that it rarely, if ever, puts its palettes on sale. That's why you simply have to shop. Some of the palettes, such as the cool-toned Blue Moon collection and the neutral Brown Sugar set, are marked down to just $9. That makes them a total steal. You will come away with an entire eyeshadow wardrobe and save so much money that you won't have to make an agonizing choice between two or three palettes. You can buy them all because the savings are so sweet.

Other awesome ColourPop offerings on sale include the highly pigmented, single serve Super Shock eyeshadows, which are just $4.50 per disc. The Jelly Much single shadows — including those from the brand's Disney Villains collab — are reduced from $8 to $6. Liquid eyeshadows, all sorts of eyeliners, Ultra Blotted Lipsticks, Ultra Matte liquid lippies, glosses, makeup brushes, and more are also part of this mega sale.

You can stock up on daily use essentials, scoop up new products, or grab new shades in favorite formulas. There is no code required to shop the sale and products are priced as marked. The sale is active while supplies last and for a limited time. So don't delay. Whip our your wallet and start shopping.

Courtesy of ColourPop

Below are 11 trendy, high quality, and affordable items you need to pick up during ColourPop's epic holiday sale.

1. Blue Moon Shadow Palette

Every blue shade you can think of is featured in this cool-toned palette. You can rock sky blue or dark wash denim eye looks with this nine-pan set. If you can't escape to the beach on the daily this summer, allow this palette to transport you to your favorite oceanside spot.

2. Brown Sugar Shadow Palette

Six mattes and three metallic shades peacefully co-exist in this neutrals-focused Karrueche Tran palette that you will use every day. It's versatile and can be used to create day or night looks and will quickly assert itself as a "go to" palette in your kit. At $9, each shade shakes out to a buck and you can't beat that.

3. Proceed With Caution Shadow Palette

The recent ColourPop x Makeup Shayla palette is also included in the sale. It's packed with warm tones and the coolest matte yellow hue, which can be used to line upper or lower lashes for an intense pop of color. It's a super wearable set full of colors that transition from the office to the club with ease.

4. Main Squeeze Shadow Palette

This juicy, watermelon-inspired palette is a perfect choice for makeupistas who like to get creative with their looks during the summer. While red and pink eyeshadows can be tricky to pull off, this palette provides all the tools and resources you need to draft epic looks.

5. Give It To Me Straight Shadow Palette

You can grab this warm 'n' neutral palette, which features 12 shadows in dusty pink, beige, rose gold, and more, for just $12. Store it for now and add it into rotation once the autumn season arrives. It's packed with all the colors you need to create fall-ready smoky eyes.

6. Colour Outside The Liner Collection

If you like to incorporate every color of the rainbow into your eye looks, this 20-piece eyeliner kit is exactly what you need. The pencils glide across lids and the waterline. It's like a fresh pack of Crayolas but for your eyes. At just $75, it's a worthwhile investment.

7. Ultra Matte Lip In Arriba!

Have you been on the hunt for the perfect red? Well, this warm, true scarlet shade in the matte finish will effectively end your search. You can swipe two coats across your pucker for a precise, glam lip and leave the rest of your face bare. It's that high impact of a texture and shade.

8. Blur Lux Lipstick In Y2K

The brand's Blur Lux Lipsticks give your pout that soft focus and blurred edge effect. Plus, how can you not love the stars stamped into the side of the bullet? Y2K is a mauve brown that looks exactly like the shade your (or your mom) wore in the early '00s. It's gorgeous and you can get it for less than $6.

9. Brush Bundle

If you snag several ColourPop palettes during the sale, you may as well grab this brush bundle, too. It's reduced to just $64 and includes six eye brushes and six face tools. You can replace your applicator arsenal with this set because the price is basically a steal.

10. The Good, The Bad, & The Disney Set

It's totally cool to be indecisive when it comes to makeup. Rather than choose between the brand's Villain-themed or Princess-themed palettes in the Disney range, you can grab both for just $33. You can mix and match shades in each palette. The set shakes out to just $16.50 a (colour)pop.

11. Disney Designer Collection

Disney-philes can scoop up this multi-piece set for less than $100. It includes a palette, lipsticks, glosses, highlighters, and eyeshadows so you can do a full face. You get more bang for your beauty buck when grabbing a kit like this.

There are lots of other ColourPop products discounted during the sale. Be forewarned. You might end up nixing your backyard BBQ or ice cream parlor plans in favor of shopping this sale. There are so many amazing items to browse and there is quite a haul in your future.