They've conquered rose ceremonies, group dates, and even fence jumps, and now, the red carpet. On Sunday night, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph attended the red carpet for the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards together, and according to the photos that have come out from their night together, they definitely knew how to work that carpet. And judging by Colton's Instagram, they had a blast after the event was over, too.

Being that it's only been about a month since The Bachelor finale aired, that means it's also only been a month since Colton and Cassie have been able to take their relationship public — and since they've been living in the same city. That means that this is one of the first events like this that they've had the chance to attend as a couple, and even though they're still new at it, they killed it.

Colton took to Instagram to share one of their photos from the red carpet, where he's posing with his arm around Cassie. Colton's wearing all black, while Cassie's wearing a black dress with plenty of silver sparkle. "Tomorrow...tonight...the rest of our lives," he wrote.

Even just smiling for the camera, they looked like total naturals. But then again, it's not like these two aren't used to being followed by cameras.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And of course, there are smooching photos, because this is Colton and Cassie we're talking about, and if you've been following them on Instagram since The Bachelor finale aired, this will not come as a surprise to you at all.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And just in case you were wondering: Yes, Colton does have the Instagram husband thing down. Apparently, he was on the red carpet taking photos of Cassie with a disposable camera — presumably because phones weren't allowed on the carpet — and a photo has emerged of him getting her best angles.

So of course, Colton posted that photo on Twitter, writing, "I’ll be your professional hype man for the rest of our lives. You’re beautiful."

Yep, that's pretty sweet. What are the chances he'll share the photos he took after they get the camera developed? Maybe Colton should go pro.

After the awards, they kept things more low-key, as Colton shared on his Instagram Story. They grabbed a bite to eat at Shake Shack, and it happened to be Colton's first visit:

coltonunderwood/Instagram Story

And after that, there was karaoke, where Colton sang Dan & Shay's "Tequila" very off-key, and a little dancing, which worked out much better for him and Cassie both. If there was ever any doubt about whether or not these two were really into each other, it's hard to deny that there have to be feelings there after watching them enjoy their night together like this.

coltonunderwood/Instagram Story

Now that Colton and Cassie have made it through their first red carpet, who knows how amazing their next one will be? Maybe they'll make it a tradition to always bring a disposable camera. It was pretty cute that they were able to preserve their memories that way, even without their iPhones.