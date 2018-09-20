On the Sept. 20 episode of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, newly-minted Bachelor Colton Underwood was offered a sneak peek of three contestants who will be vying for his heart during Season 23 of the reality dating show. In DeGeneres' surprising reveal, the former NFL player was allowed to get to know the trio of candidates for the very first time through a game of "Know or Go," where the questions ranged anywhere from Colton's birthday to how many points a touchdown is. The hopefuls – Sydney, Annie, and Katie – were queried throughout the session, until, through a process of elimination, the game's winner was allowed to meet the leading man up close and personal.

Many of the impromptu questions, which seemed to get more difficult as the game proceeded, stumped the contestants, while others allowed the women share more of a glimpse into their personalities. For example, Sydney kicked the game off by showcasing her best pick-up line, sharing: "Hi Colton, did you just fall from heaven or are you an angel?" After blurting it out, she added, "I don't know if that made any sense." Next up, Annie noted the cystic fibrosis advocate's love of dogs as her favorite thing about the Bachelor, saying: "Well, I have seven dogs, so definitely that he loves dogs." Katie then entered to reveal what her ideal first date would be with Colton, explaining that it would definitely be "something with food." She said, "I think we'd go to Malibu and eat at Malibu Farms. Maybe go to Pepperdine and have a picnic."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Touching on the question of Colton's virginity, Sydney later named Madonna as the singer of "Like a Virgin," while Annie scored advances for correctly identifying the number of points for a touchdown. Katie was, unfortunately unable to customize a rhyming poem for Colton, saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue, Colton is sweet... and so am I." And Sydney answered incorrectly when asked to name the number of chambers in the heart, resulting in them both being eliminated from the game. Despite not being able to name Colton's birthday, Annie won the game, and is allowed to greet the 26-year-old Bachelor face-to-face.

While Colton will have many more women to sift through when he and the rest of the contestants make their way into the Bachelor mansion in the upcoming weeks, the Illinois native does seem to have a pretty good idea of what he's looking for in a future wife, telling DeGeneres:

"I need somebody who's fun, spontaneous, outgoing. Appearance wise, it's sort of all across the board. But I just need somebody who's a good person and somebody who could be a good mother."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

He went on, saying:

"I like to be challenged in a relationship too. Just somebody who can continue to push me and allow me to grow and sort of take me out of my comfort zone at times."

From the sounds of it, Colton knows what he wants and is ready to settle down should he find the perfect match. That said, Bachelor Nation will have to stay tuned to see if either Sydney, Annie or Katie will manage to find their way into Colton's heart when the Bachelor airs in January 2019.