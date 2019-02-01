Will he or won't he jump into the Democratic presidential primary? That question was answered Friday morning when New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said he's running for president in 2020 via a video message posted to Twitter. The announcement came on the first day of Black History Month.

"I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind," Booker said in the video message. "Where parents can put food on the table; where there are good paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame."

Booker, who boasts an impressive political resume, may just prove himself to be a formidable candidate. In 2013, he became the first African-American senator from New Jersey, and now sits on the high-profile Senate Judiciary Committee. Booker was a fixture in Garden State politics before his time on Capitol Hill: From 1998 to 2002, he worked on the Newark City Council, then served as the mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013.

Booker's Friday announcement probably comes as no surprise for those who've kept an eye on his statements in the past. In September 2018, the senator told The New York Magazine that he deemed it "irresponsible" if he didn't run for president. Then in November of the same year, Booker told New Jersey Advance Media, "I will consider running for president."

"That’s something that I will do," Booker told the media outlet. "There’s people in New Jersey who are talking to me about it, across the country that are talking to me about it, so I will consider that."

More to come...