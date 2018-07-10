Costco has fans all over the country for a wide variety of reasons, but one of its most appealing features is undeniably the food court. Where else can you still get a hot dog and drink these days for a mere $1.50? But if your favorite Costco dog is specifically the Polish dog, I, uh… have some bad news for you: Costco is discontinuing the Polish hot dog from its food court menu at a number of locations, reports the Seattle Times. The all-beef hot dog will remain — so, yes, you can still get a dog-and-drink combo for $1.50 at Costco — but the Polish dog has been just one casualty among many as the retail giant looks to shake up it classic food court line-up. And people, as you might expect, have a lot of Feelings about it. Bustle has reached out to Costco for comment and will update this piece when we receive a response.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti confirmed the news to the Seattle Times on Tuesday; however, according to Galanti, the Polish dog isn’t disappearing from Costco entirely: It’ll still be sold in bulk. He also underlined the fact that the all-beef hot dog combo would remain on the menu for the same price it’s always been. (Costco has been selling dogs with drinks for $1.50 since 1985.) But in an effort to expand its offerings to suit a wider range of dietary needs, the Polish dog and a few other items are going the way of all things: According to Fortune, the brisket sandwich, beef chili, and frozen yogurt have reportedly disappeared from some stores, while an acai bowl and an al pastor salad featuring a plant-based protein have recently begun arriving in their places.

The al pastor salad, I would argue, is particularly notable. The Costco food court has historically been many things — affordable, tasty, relatively fast depending on when you go, etc. — but vegetarian/vegan-friendly is not one of them. With the exception of the cheese pizza, there have been few, if any, vegetarian entrée options available that actually included protein: The Caesar salad comes with chicken; the various sandwiches have pretty much exclusively been filled with meat; and veggie dogs have been conspicuously absent. With the addition of the salad, though, there’s finally a vegetarian option with protein on the menu — and that matters. (For what it’s worth, I’ve tried it; it’s pretty good.)

But the folks who loved the Polish hot dog really loved the Polish hot dog — and they’re voicing their sadness at its removal loudly and clearly on Twitter. So too, though, are the people who are excited about the new items expressing their approval of the whole thing. Here’s a peek into the Battle of the Polish Hot Dog that’s currently raging on social media:

