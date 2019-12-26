Christmas is over, but that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate by buying yourself a gift (or four). Post holiday deals have begun, and CoverFX's 30% off sale extends until New Year's Eve. You have plenty of time to grab some of the brand's newest or most well known products to complete your makeup collection.

According to the CoverFX website, the brand is hosting an end of the year sale that grants customers 30% off on everything — yes, everything. From complexion to eyes to brushes, there's nothing that's off limits. In fact, even the brand's kits qualify for the deal. While some beauty brands end their sales shortly after the Christmas holiday, that's not the case with CoverFX. The 30% off discount began Dec. 26 and will extend all the way until Dec. 31 giving fans plenty of time to stock up on favorites or grab something new.

To shop, all customers need to do is add their desired items to their cart and head to the check out. Once there, enter code "BYE2019," and 30% will be removed from your total purchase amount. Plus, if you spend $50 or more, the brand will also throw in free shipping and a gift with purchase.

There's no shortage of both new and classic CoverFX products to shop thanks to the sale's wide reach. Perhaps one of the best deals is the brand's Glam & Glow Liquid Lights Vault. The collection is a combination of three shades of Glitter Drops and four shades of Custom Enhancer Drops. These liquid illuminators have long been a staple product in the brand's line-up. Thanks to the sale, you can get all seven of them for under $165.

While CoverFX's Custom Enhancer Drops have been a glowy must-have for a few years now, the brand has also been steadily dropping well-loved base products as of late. The brand's primers top its bestsellers list. The Gripping Primer, in particular, is currently the best selling item out of the brand's entire range. Plus, the primer has been well loved and reviewed by influencers like Tati Westbrook and Allie Glines.

If you want to try the brand's complexion products, both the CoverFX Power Play Concealer and Power Play Foundations have been massive hits. Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness even used the concealer in his morning routine with Elle.

While you have plenty of time to shop, CoverFX's 30% off sale is going on right now. With the discount good on every item on the site, now is the perfect time to spend some of that Christmas cash.