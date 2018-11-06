Crate & Barrel’s 2018 Holiday Decorations Are The Epitome Of Winter Elegance
For reasons I cannot explain, I derive great joy from gazing adoringly at pictures of beautiful seasonal décor I will probably never actually get around to putting up in my own home. But hey, at least Crate and Barrel’s 2018 holiday decorations are good both for people like me and people who actually do get their butts in gear for seasonal décor, right? Because, I mean… look at these things. They are beautiful. Surely I am not alone when I say that I want them all, even if I will likely be too lazy to actually put in an order for them, right? Right.
As was the case with Crate and Barrel’s Halloween décor, its winter holiday options tend to be a little pricier than, say, Target’s tend to be; even so, a lot of the picks available remain at least somewhat accessible — like these adorable, tree-shaped tea candles, for example. What’s more, even the pieces that are closer to mid-range can be thought of as investment pieces — things you’ll use year after year. All of them are timelessly elegant, as well as frequently whimsical, so if you’ve been dreaming of a winter wonderland blowing out of the north and taking over your home, you can definitely make that happen.
Here are 20 particularly pretty picks for this year:
1. LED Ceramic Trees
$19.95
Available in white, green, and mint, these stoneware, light-up trees range in price from $19.95 for the smallest one to $59.95 for the large, 21-inch one.
2. Gold Glitter Leaf Garland
$12.95
Crate and Barrel has a ton of garlands this year, but I like this one the most — it’s FANCY, but also fitting for just about any kind of winter celebration you might want to decorate for.
3. Brass Reindeer
$10.95
Awww, look at this li’l guy! You can actually pick from three sizes; there are also nine-inch and 10.5-inch options. They range in price from 10.95 for this dude here to 16.95 for the biggest one.
4. Snowflake Candle Holder
Snowflake Hurricane Candle Holder
$12.95
Made of porcelain, this hurricane candle holder can accommodate up to a three-inch diameter pillar candle. If you’re looking for something a little more compact, though, there’s also a votive holder for tealights — and it’s just $5.95.
5. Hanukkah Platter
$24.95
Pair this beautiful white, blue, and silver platter with the matching dinner plate for a picture-perfect Hanukkah table.
6. Reindeer Place Card Holder
$3.95
All of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names. Like “Natalie.”
7. Up To Snow Good Mug
$8.95
I do love me a good stoneware mug. Especially if it’s got a wintery pun scrawled across its front.
8. Festive Wine Glasses
Filigree Gold Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4
$29.95
Fact: I am 99 percent less likely to knock over a wine glass accidentally if it is stemless, as opposed to stemmed. Clearly these elegant little glasses were meant for glitz-loving klutzes like myself.
9. Holiday Nesting Bowls
Holiday Critters Bowls, Set of 3
$19.95
Featuring art by Joan Anderson, these nesting bowls hold 13, 23, and 37 ounces, respectively. Also, they’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Very important details.
10. Tree Ramekins
$9.95
I mean, sure, you could just use ‘em to serve nuts… but why do that when you could fill them with MELTED CHEESE instead?
11. Blue Ombre Menorah Candles
Blue Ombre Menorah Candles, Set of 45
$14.95
Admittedly, Crate and Barrel isn’t the first place I’d think to go for menorah candles, but these ombre options sure are pretty.
12. Winter Skating Dish Towel
$7.95
This Halloween season, I officially became the kind of person who hangs seasonally appropriate, decorative dish towels off the front of my oven. Now that I know this adorable wintery towel exists, I sense that the trend is about to continue. WHO AM I. I DON’T EVEN KNOW MYSELF ANYMORE.
13. Ornament Garland Cookie Jar
$29.95
Slightly impractical? Maybe. But, I mean, hey — you’ve got to store your Christmas cookies somewhere, right?
14. Winter White Mercury Glass Candle
Winter White Mercury Glass Candle
$28
Ugh. So pretty. This paraffin and soy candle burns for 45 hours, releasing a scent of evergreen, cypress, white peppercorn, cardamom, citrus, and amber as it goes.
15. Hanukkah Candles Napkin Ring
$4.95
It IS the Festival of Light after all, right?
16. Cranberry And Nutmeg Candle
Cranberry and Nutmeg Scented Candle
$19.95
There’s more to this candle than just the two main notes; in addition to cranberry and nutmeg, you can also expect to fill your space with pomander, clove, black currant, pomegranate, red oak, cedar, cinnamon, and amber as you burn it. For the curious, it lasts for 30 hours. Oh, and if you prefer your candles a little less bakery-scented, there’s also a Balsam and Plum variety.
17. Flocked Sugar Pine Cones
Small White Flocked Sugar Pine Cones
$14.95
“Snow”-frosted pinecones: Excellent for all your winter decorating needs. Put ‘em in a hurricane glass! Strew ‘em across a tabletop! Nestle them in your tree! Pinecones for EVERYONE!
The best part is, these picks are all just a small — small! — selection of the various holiday décor options Crate and Barrel has on offer this season. Head here for more. Happy decorating!