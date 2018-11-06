For reasons I cannot explain, I derive great joy from gazing adoringly at pictures of beautiful seasonal décor I will probably never actually get around to putting up in my own home. But hey, at least Crate and Barrel’s 2018 holiday decorations are good both for people like me and people who actually do get their butts in gear for seasonal décor, right? Because, I mean… look at these things. They are beautiful. Surely I am not alone when I say that I want them all, even if I will likely be too lazy to actually put in an order for them, right? Right.

As was the case with Crate and Barrel’s Halloween décor, its winter holiday options tend to be a little pricier than, say, Target’s tend to be; even so, a lot of the picks available remain at least somewhat accessible — like these adorable, tree-shaped tea candles, for example. What’s more, even the pieces that are closer to mid-range can be thought of as investment pieces — things you’ll use year after year. All of them are timelessly elegant, as well as frequently whimsical, so if you’ve been dreaming of a winter wonderland blowing out of the north and taking over your home, you can definitely make that happen.

Here are 20 particularly pretty picks for this year:

1. LED Ceramic Trees

2. Gold Glitter Leaf Garland

Gold Glitter Leaf Garland $12.95 Crate and Barrel Crate and Barrel has a ton of garlands this year, but I like this one the most — it’s FANCY, but also fitting for just about any kind of winter celebration you might want to decorate for.

3. Brass Reindeer

8” Brass Reindeer $10.95 Crate and Barrel Awww, look at this li’l guy! You can actually pick from three sizes; there are also nine-inch and 10.5-inch options. They range in price from 10.95 for this dude here to 16.95 for the biggest one.

4. Snowflake Candle Holder

Snowflake Hurricane Candle Holder $12.95 Crate and Barrel Made of porcelain, this hurricane candle holder can accommodate up to a three-inch diameter pillar candle. If you’re looking for something a little more compact, though, there’s also a votive holder for tealights — and it’s just $5.95.

5. Hanukkah Platter

6. Reindeer Place Card Holder

7. Up To Snow Good Mug

8. Festive Wine Glasses

9. Holiday Nesting Bowls

10. Tree Ramekins

11. Blue Ombre Menorah Candles

12. Winter Skating Dish Towel

Winter Skating Dish Towel $7.95 Crate and Barrel This Halloween season, I officially became the kind of person who hangs seasonally appropriate, decorative dish towels off the front of my oven. Now that I know this adorable wintery towel exists, I sense that the trend is about to continue. WHO AM I. I DON’T EVEN KNOW MYSELF ANYMORE.

13. Ornament Garland Cookie Jar

14. Winter White Mercury Glass Candle

15. Hanukkah Candles Napkin Ring

16. Cranberry And Nutmeg Candle

Cranberry and Nutmeg Scented Candle $19.95 Crate and Barrel There’s more to this candle than just the two main notes; in addition to cranberry and nutmeg, you can also expect to fill your space with pomander, clove, black currant, pomegranate, red oak, cedar, cinnamon, and amber as you burn it. For the curious, it lasts for 30 hours. Oh, and if you prefer your candles a little less bakery-scented, there’s also a Balsam and Plum variety.

17. Flocked Sugar Pine Cones

The best part is, these picks are all just a small — small! — selection of the various holiday décor options Crate and Barrel has on offer this season. Head here for more. Happy decorating!