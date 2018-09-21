I just moved into the first actual house I have lived in since I was a teenager — not an apartment! A house! — and I’m not sure whether it’s just because I’m still in the “new house honeymoon phase” or what, but I have recently been seized by the overwhelming urge to decorate for every holiday ever. Naturally, then, you can imagine what seeing Crate and Barrel’s Halloween decorations for 2018 did to me. Hint: It involved a lot of willpower and making sure I kept my wallet hidden very, very far out of sight.

Crate and Barrel tends to operate at a higher price point than, say, Target does, so their collection isn’t quite as affordable as some of the Halloween collections from other retailers which have made similar waves this fall. If you’re up for a splurge, though, Crate and Barrel’s picks are spookily elegant — and there are some pieces scattered throughout the collection which won’t break the bank, too. If you’re a candle person, for example, you’re in luck — there are tons of beautiful and delightfully-scented picks for you here.

October is a mere week and a half away, so if you’re planning on decorating for the best holiday on the entire calendar, now would be a good time to finish up your plans. Here are some of my favorite picks from Crate and Barrel’s Halloween collection to help you along; check out the rest here.

1. Cauldron Bowls

Cauldron Bowls $29.95 Crate and Barrel Available in three sizes — a mini cauldron ($3.95), and individual-sized cauldron I would dearly love to eat cereal out of in the morning ($5.95), and a large serving cauldron ($29.95) — these bowls are perfect for all your boiling and bubbling needs. Buy Now

2. Mulberry Wine-Scented Pillar Candle

3. Spiderweb Dish Towels

Spiderweb Dish Towels $18.95 Crate and Barrel I appreciate how subtle this set of two is. If you’re not really looking, you might not even notice the spider motif… but it’s there anyway. Lurking. Waiting for its moment to strike. Buy Now

4. Halloween Twinkle Lights

5. Pumpkin Place Card Holder

6. Orb Lanterns

Orb Lanterns $49.95 Crate and Barrel Alas, I am not at a point yet where I feel I can purchase pumpkin-shaped lanterns for $50 and up and still consider myself a responsible adult. (Pumpkin-shaped lanterns will not pay my bills, after all.) If I ever reach that point, though, you’d better believe I’m getting myself a set of these. Buy Now

7. Pumpkin Lanterns

8. Spiderweb Salad Plate

Spiderweb Salad Plate $7.95 Crate and Barrel Not going to lie: I kind of wonder what it might be like to just have these spiderweb-adorned stoneware plates as your everyday tableware. Awkward when entertaining in, say, July, perhaps… but also possibly extremely funny. (I have a weird sense of humor.) Buy Now

9. Hallows Vase

10. Black Mauve Poppy Stem

11. Spiderweb Embroidered Table Runner

12. Ivory Pumpkin Candles

13. White Birch Flameless Pillar Candles

14. Pumpkin Serving Bowls With Lids

15. LED Spiderwebs

LED Spiderwebs $29.95 Crate and Barrel Alas, unlike the Twinkle Lights, these ones aren’t battery-powered; at least the cord is six feet long, though, which should be enough to enable you to live your dream of decorating any wall you please with an enormous, light-up spiderweb. The smaller size starts at $29.95. Buy Now

16. Spooky Black Trees

17. Web Small Halloween Luminary Bag

18. Halloween BOO Letters

19. Skull Candle

Check out the full collection over at Crate and Barrel’s website — and check out their Halloween table and party ideas while you’re at it. They’ll definitely set you up for the sophisticated Halloween ever. Heck, and yes.