Celebrity in politics got a bad reputation after Donald Trump, former host of The Apprentice, had the honor of being the first reality TV star to become president. But former Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon told Stephen Colbert that celebrity in politics doesn't have to be a negative thing.

Nixon appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to discuss her New York gubernatorial campaign, rejecting comparisons to Trump that dismiss her as yet another unqualified famous person running for office.

“I don’t think there’s anything inherently wrong with celebrity in politics. It gives you a platform,” Nixon told Colbert. “But it’s what you do with that platform."

The actress is challenging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary, which is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2017. Nixon used her appearance on The Late Show to talk about her campaign platform and how she differs from Cuomo.

“I’m running because I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I love this state and I just know we could do so much better,” she told Colbert. “We’re a blue state, we’re a proudly Democratic state, but we have a governor in there who governs like a Republican.”

