Heidi Klum is a worldwide superstar. The German supermodel has been an international success for decades, whether she’s hosting America’s Got Talent or turning looks in various tropical locations. But recently, Klum has set her sights on conquering one final nation, and their traditional garb: enter, the Canadian tuxedo.

Heidi’s Canadian Tuxedo

Klum’s latest international adventure took her to Cologne, Germany, where she unveiled a towering mural of herself as part of her partnership with the Italian swimsuit brand, Calzedonia. Armed with a can of spray paint to add her signature, Klum took the opportunity to flex her fashion muscles, and give the controversial denim-on-denim look a sexy upgrade.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model donned a classic light-wash Canadian tuxedo, wearing a pair of high-rise, straight-leg jeans and an open denim jacket. Under her jacket, she wore a teeny-tiny Calzedonia bikini top.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

The light blue, shiny string bikini is available at Calzedonia for $60. Klum accessorized the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses and strappy, light blue heels to give the full Y2K vibe. Britney Spears would most definitely approve.

Heidi’s Sexy Swimsuits

Klum has not been shy about sharing her favorite swimwear for Summer 2025. In a June 13 Instagram post, she modeled another adorable-yet-affordable Calzedonia bikini set. Her rust red bikini top ($60) boasted the same style as her double denim moment.

She paired the top with a matching set of shiny rust red bottoms ($39), with gold beaded string ties at the hips.

In another post, Klum modeled a sexy sky blue bikini set. She wore a balconette bikini top ($60) with bow-like ruching between the cups, paired with matching Brazilian string bikini bottoms ($39).