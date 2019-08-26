There comes a time in every fall enthusiast's life where they must look at themselves in the mirror and own up to the fact that they have recklessly purchased too many autumnally-themed candles to ever burn in one lifetime. Thankfully, today is not that day. Because now that Dairy Queen has released Blizzard candles that are basically tailor-made for all your fall dessert-sniffing vibes, you are legally, morally, and professionally obligated to purchase as many of them as your living room can possibly hold.

If you are a true Blizzard stan, then you already are aware of Dairy Queen's iconic lineup, and likely doing a ritual Googling of "Blizzard of the Month" with every calendar page that turns. But now Blizzards aren't just for eating; now they're for burning alongside your cozy fall Instagram aesthetic. The line of Dairy Queen candles come in five different scents: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Harvest Berry Pie, Heath Caramel Brownie, and — be still my candy trash heart — Snickers.

Per Dairy Queen, the Pumpkin Pie candle lets you "[i]nhale the pumpkin patch with wisps of pumpkin, vanilla, pie crust and happiness"; the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough candle will "[t]urn any room into a cozy kitchen with sweet notes unbaked to perfection and hints of cinnamon"; the Harvest Berry Pie candle will "[e]nvelop your senses in a hug from Grandma with comforting notes of berries and warm pie crust"; the Heath Caramel Brownie candle will let you "[b]reathe in the joy of baking with essence of brownie, hints of toffee, and caramel notes"; and the Snickers one will "[t]ake your scent buds trick-or-treating with the nutty, caramel, and chocolate aromas of your favorite candy."

Is it appropriate that I'm salivating? Is it appropriate that I'm crying? On a scale from one to "wow, look at that walking, talking fire hazard," how bad of an idea would it be for me to light up all five of these in my apartment at the same time?

Unfortunately for the candle stans out there, Dairy Queen appears to have already run out of these gems, with the message, "The Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection has been blown out. And while the scents are gone, the season isn’t over. Treat your taste buds to the NEW Fall Blizzard Treat Menu, and taste the flavors that inspired these candles." But at least that news still bears good tidings, in the form of Blizzards you can actually eat. Coming our way, in addition to the Pumpkin Pie and Snickers Blizzards we already knew about, are the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, the Harvest Berry Blizzard, and the Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard.

Still swimming in your Dairy Queen candle FOMO? The good news is you can find near equivalents to all of them in Bath & Body Works' epic fall collection, which includes dozens of scents, both old and new. May your autumn be blessed with all kinds of desserts — the kind you can eat, the kind you can Instagram, and the kind you can unrepentantly burn in the living room to make your whole apartment smell like an Auntie Anne's.