Somewhere in the distance a single leaf has fallen, and someone has stepped up to answer the autumnal call. No, it's not the Pumpkin Spice Latte. No, it's not the bajillion cozy sweaters yearning for sunlight under your bed. It is, in fact, the Bath & Body Works fall candle collection, which just dropped over 30 new scents today. That's right, y'all — while you were generously aloe-ing all the aggressive sunburns you got at the beach this weekend, Bath & Body Works was plotting how to make your apartment smell like the inside of a pumpkin s'more.

For those of you summer stans out there who are upset by the "fall creep," the name I just gave to autumn that is reminiscent of the infamous "Christmas creep," I understand where you are coming from. Yes, it is too soon for fall. But it is never too soon for the feat that is planning your fall. Think of the Capricorns and other cardinal signs! They need this kind of grounding forethought to optimize their fall aesthetics and know that, when the time comes and the temperature dial finally does dip under 60 degrees, they will be ready, primed, and have the smell of honeycrisp apples wafting through their nostrils.

OK, everyone, get your candle rosters ready — here are six you can't miss.

Sweater Weather

She's BACK and more sweatery and weathery than ever. This fall candle is a staple at Bath & Body Works that continues to deliver, a mix of "Fresh Sage, Juniper Berry, Aromatic Eucalyptus, and Fresh Woods" that has basically become synonymous with all things fall. I dare you to put this up to your nose and not immediately look down and see that you've somehow blacked out and put fuzzy patterned socks on both your feet.

Crisp Morning Air

This candle packs a powerful autumnal punch because it both smells like a daydream, and looks like one, too. I can already feel all of the Instagram flatlays shaking with anticipation. This scent is a mix of "Crisp Fall Breeze, White Oak, Golden Amber Wood, Saffron, and Soft Sandalwood," and honestly, just reading those words felt like an autumn breeze for my brain.

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

Honestly, are you even allowed to do fall if you don't have at least one pumpkin-scented or pumpkin adjacent candle in your home? As usual, Bath & Body Works has a bevy of pumpkin scents at your disposal, from Pumpkin Apple to Caramel Pumpkin Swirl, but I just have to imagine that Leslie Knope is out there somewhere rooting for you to go for the one that smells like "Luscious Caramel, Ground Cinnamon, Rich Brown Sugar, and Creamy Vanilla" and aggressively hit "add to cart."

Leaves

Leaves. LEAVES. So simple, so understated, and yet so dignified. It is an object, yes, but it is a feeling — it is life and death, bounty and decay, it ends and new beginnings, a healthy reevaluation of your own mortality and, of course, one of the best three-wick candles Bath & Body Works has to offer every year. If you're wondering what eternal wisdom smells like, it's "Crisp Red Apple, Golden Nectar, and Warm Clove Spice," according to the site. Please sniff responsibly.

Flannel

I considered not sharing with the class that this smells the way I imagine getting hugged by Chris Evans in a flannel shirt in the middle of an apple orchard on a crisp day feels, but really, whomst amongst us mere mortals can claim that they haven't had embarrassing fantasies brought to life by this smell? "Fresh Bergamot, Heirloom Mahogany, and Soft Musk" just does things to a person, I suppose.

Pumpkin Apple

Yes, it is overwhelmingly sweet, yes, it will make your mouth water to the point that you feel compelled to run to the nearest Instagrammable orchard, but your task this fall is making your roommates understand that getting to waft Pumpkin Apple throughout the apartment is not just a privilege, but a right. I leave it up to you to find the logic behind that, because my brain is already swimming with the words "Red Delicious Apple, Fall Pumpkin, Fresh Ground Cinnamon, and Clove Buds," and if my brain ever possessed logic it is lost on me now.

You can check out the rest of the new fall candles on Bath & Body Works' site here — happy sniffing, y'all!