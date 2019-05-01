We live in a time when you can have it all: Donuts that are also croissants. Gummy bears that get you buzzed. All three Jonas Brothers together once again. Now, Dairy Queen’s new Mini Blizzard Flight Tray lets you have a small smorgasbord of all your favorite Blizzard flavors. No longer will you have to choose between an Oreo Blizzard and a Cheesecake Blizzard, a task as difficult as choosing between children.

For a limited time only through May, Dairy Queen is offering flights of Blizzards a la beer flights. You can get three Mini size Blizzards on a handy little tray for a special price, per a press release from the company. (The price isn’t specified in the release. I’m guessing “special” means “slightly discounted” otherwise why wouldn’t you just buy three little Blizzards sans tray?) According to the release, “[T]he DQ brand is offering Mini Blizzard Treat Flights, so fans can explore three different, drool-worthy flavors at a time, and discover new favorites.” And explore we will.

Imagine pulling up to the pool party with not one, not two, but three entire Mini Blizzards of various flavors. “Are...are those to share?” your friends will ask, mouth watering. Then, you will look them dead in the eye and take a taste of each Blizzard. “No,” you will say. “This is my journey of Blizzard exploration and discovery.”

Dairy Queen

In addition to the standard Blizzard flavors, you could add a few new Blizzards to your flight tray. Alongside this Mini Blizzard taste testing experience, Dairy Queen is debuting six new Blizzards: Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard, Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard, Caramel Cannonball Blizzard, S’mores Blizzard, Cotton Candy Blizzard, and Brownie Dough Blizzard.

Dairy Queen heard you like cookies. So, they put two different kinds of cookies in the Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard. It has Oreo pieces. It has chocolate chip cookie dough. It has fudge. “Fudge is not a cookie,” you say. You’re right. Fudge is not a cookie. But it does make cookies better.

The Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard blends raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries with cheesecake for fans of fruity blizzards. The press release describes this Blizzard as “refreshing.” Just like a cool drink of water that’s actually a milkshake with chunks of cheesecake in it.

If you’re a fan of fair food, the Cotton Candy Blizzard combines pink and blue cotton candy sprinkles with Dairy Queen’s traditional soft serve. If you’re a fan of caramel, the Caramel Cannonball Blizzard is made with “sweet caramel coated truffles, crunchy toffee pieces, and caramel topping.” If you’re a fan of Brownies and S’more, fear not. There are Blizzards for you as well.

The Brownie Dough Blizzard is apparently “a chocolate lovers’ dream” and includes pieces of brownie dough, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge. The S’mores Blizzard pays homage to everyone’s favorite summer campside treat, blending marshmallow-filled chocolates and graham crackers.

If all of those sound delicious, good news: you can get a flight of three of them and have a little bounty of Blizzards.

Dairy Queen also recently unveiled the new Brownie and Oreo Cupfections. What is a “cupfection”? I’m so glad you asked. It’s like a sundae’s cooler cousin that comes to stay for the summer. It combines vanilla soft serve, triple chocolate brownie pieces, chocolate sauce, and marshmallows. It’s also topped with Oreo cookie crumbles. The topping to soft serve ratio is optimal for a maximum number of perfect bites. Every spoonful is like a tiny cupfection — a spoonfection if you will.

If you’re chocolate-ed out, there also the Summer Berry Cake Cupfection. This treat combines vanilla soft serve, pieces of vanilla cake, and a whole mess of berries including raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries. It's topped with chocolate chunks and whipped topping. It is a dessert that would make a trifle jealous.

In other words, you have plenty of options for a summertime sweet treat as the ice cream season quickly approaches.